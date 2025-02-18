Walking the Path of Those Who Have Left Behind Their Legacy

Photo By Sgt. Samuel Bonney | Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division and Colorado National Guard along with members of...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Samuel Bonney | Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division and Colorado National Guard along with members of the National Ski Patrol pose for a photo after completing Avalanche Level One for Professional Rescuers course at Chalk Creek Trail, near Leadville, Colorado, Feb. 15, 2025. This intensive program provided the Soldiers with crucial skills for recognizing avalanche signs and rescuing victims. The cross-training accentuates the long-standing connection between the 10th Mountain Division and the National Ski Patrol, which dates back to World War II. During that time, NSP founder Charles Minot “Minnie” Dole played a key role in helping establish the 10th Mountain Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samuel Bonney) see less | View Image Page

VAIL, Colorado (Feb. 18, 2025) – Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) pay tribute to the history and legacy of those who served during World War II.



During Legacy Days, the anniversary of the Battle of Riva Ridge, the 10th Mountain Division Soldiers show their respect and admiration through key events recognizing the intense training that took place 80 years ago ensuring victory.



“Alongside the Vail Legacy Days, our Soldiers are here both celebrating and being celebrated in the Hale to Vail Traverse, which is really honoring the history of the 10th Mountain Division but it’s also a honing of our skills,” said 1st Sgt. Daniel Fields, senior enlisted advisor with the Mountain Training Group, 10th Mountain Division (LI).



The Soldiers and members of the National Ski Patrol will participate in the Hale to Vail Traverse, originally a 26-mile cross-country ski trek that starts in Camp Hale, Colorado, and ends at Vail. However, to mitigate the risk of avalanches happening enroute, a different route was selected making it nine miles long with a 2,000-feet increase in elevation.



In addition to the traverse, they will also take part in the Ski Trooper Cup, a multi-faceted competition designed to test a range of skills including push-ups, slope climbing, rappelling, skiing between gates, pull-ups, and glacading.



However, before the events took place, these committed Soldiers went through their own coaching and training to best prepare them for the challenges ahead. In the week leading up to Legacy Days, they participated in rigorous cross-country skiing, rock climbing, and skiing down the steep slopes of Vail to better their techniques and speed.



All in the effort of advancing each Soldier’s abilities, they exerted themselves without complaint. Their commitment and perseverance wasn’t without reason, they found motivation through the experiences of their predecessors.



“I think it’s really special to do a tour our predecessors did and honor their legacy,” Spc. Rylan Parsons, a Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), stated. “It keeps everything in perspective about what they endured and accomplished back in World War II.”



In addition to the rigorous train-up and to ensure preparedness for any and all situations, the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers enrolled and completed a three-day course in Avalanche Level One for



Professional Rescuers. This course consisted of being out in the elements and gaining practical experience in the field, learning how to spot signs of a potential avalanche, how to prevent one, and how to rescue someone caught in one.



“I learned a lot about how we analyze mountain terrain and any changes within the environment that can serve as indicators for risk level,” stated 1st Lt. Sarah Wyly, an engineer officer with 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), “I got to use the levels I learned, so it’s nice to put that into a real-world tactical environment.”



The training and events these Soldiers have and will undertake are far from a one-time effort; they embody the legacy and expertise of those who came before them, passing this knowledge on to their fellow 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers.



“We’re here to celebrate the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division and to have the opportunity to increase our knowledge and bring that back to Fort Drum and share everything we’ve learned and experienced with our fellow comrades,” stated Wyly.



As the week of training comes to a close and Legacy Days draws near, the Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) prepare to showcase their hard work and dedication, ready to honor the legacy and heritage of the division.