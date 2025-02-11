Governor McMaster announces selection for next Adjutant General

Photo By Spc. Turner Horton | South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robin B....... read more read more Photo By Spc. Turner Horton | South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell as his nominee for 30th adjutant general for South Carolina during a press conference at the State House in Columbia, South Carolina, Feb. 18, 2025. Gov. McMaster was joined by Stilwell, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the current adjutant general for South Carolina, South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Senator Tom Young of Aiken. If confirmed as Adjutant General, Stilwell would administer the South Carolina Army and Air National Guard affairs, the Emergency Management Division, the State Guard, and the Youth ChalleNGe Academy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Turner Horton) see less | View Image Page

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced his nominee for the next adjutant general during a Tuesday afternoon press conference at the State House.



McMaster nominated U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell as the 30th adjutant general for South Carolina. Stilwell currently serves as director of joint staff for the South Carolina National Guard and deputy commanding general – reserve matters at the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, Penn. As Director of the Joint Staff, Stilwell oversees and directs the administration of all South Carolina National Guard joint staff programs, supporting the state's domestic response and homeland defense contingency operations.



"Maj. Gen. Van McCarty represents the very best of South Carolina's military community. He has provided a steady hand during times of crisis and has proven to be the right man, at the right time, to lead our National Guard," said Governor McMaster. "As we look to the future, Brig. Gen. Stilwell's extensive experience within the South Carolina National Guard and his proven leadership in domestic and overseas operations make him the right choice to serve as our next Adjutant General. We are fortunate to have a committed and highly respected leader ready to step into this critical role."



Stilwell began his military service in the Reserve Officer Training Corps at the Citadel in 1985. He was then commissioned as an Infantry Officer and was assigned as an Infantry Platoon Leader in Echo Company, 1-118th Infantry Battalion, St. George, S.C. He has served in the 218th Brigade in various capacities, including Chief of Staff, Operations Officer, and Commander.



Stilwell deployed to Afghanistan as an Embedded Team Trainer in support of Operation Enduring Freedom from 2007 through 2008. He again deployed to Kosovo in support of Operation Joint Guardian from 2012 through 2013, where he served as Chief of Staff of Multinational Battle Group – East. He deployed to Kuwait from 2020 through 2021 as Deputy Chief of Staff FWD for U.S. Army Central Command. He has commanded the 4-118 Infantry Battalion, headquartered in Union, S.C., the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade located in Eastover, S.C., and the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in Charleston, S.C.



He has received numerous awards, including the Legion of Merit with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal with two Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters and one Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, among many others. Stilwell has also earned the Combat Infantry Badge, the Parachute Badge, and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge.



Stilwell is a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College and is a Level III Joint Qualified Officer. In his civilian career, Stilwell is a Circuit Court Judge for the State of South Carolina. He holds a BA in English from The Citadel, a Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina, and an MA in Strategic Studies from The U.S. Army War College. He has served on various boards in the community and is a Liberty Fellow of Wofford College and the Aspen Global Leadership Network.



"As Adjutant General, there are responsibilities to protect critical infrastructure, maintain equipment and facilities, manage a budget, and train soldiers for missions both at home and abroad. But the most important responsibility is taking care of the Military Department’s people," said Brig. Gen. Stilwell. "If I am confirmed by the Senate, every decision that I make will be calculated in the best interest of the Soldiers, Airmen, State Guardsmen, and employees of the South Carolina National Guard and the citizens of South Carolina."



Once confirmed by the South Carolina Senate Stilwell will follow U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty as adjutant general.



During the press conference McMaster lauded Maj. Gen. McCarty for his leadership as Adjutant General since February 2019, and more than 40 years of military service in the U.S. Army and South Carolina Army National Guard. During his tenure as the state’s top military officer, McCarty led the National Guard through a number of major events including the unprecedented response to the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters including Hurricane Helene in 2024 and numerous deployments including the Southwest Border mission and ongoing overseas operations in Europe and Southwest Asia.



"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Adjutant General of the great state of South Carolina. We have been busy, but our soldiers kept one steady focus on their mission to do what they were asked to do and do it well," said Major General Van McCarty. "Under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Stilwell, I am confident that the Soldiers, Airmen, and employees of the Military Department will continue to answer the call of our state and our nation.



Through his confirmation process with the South Carolina Senate Stillwell will meet with members of the Senate Family and Veterans’ Services committee chaired by Sen. Tom Young of Aiken.



"Gen. Stilwell’s vast experience, his career, and his strong family background built on faith and character have prepared him for this opportunity," said Senator Young. "I am confident that Brig. Gen. Stilwell will lead the men and women of our state’s Military Department with vision, passion, and integrity. I look forward to working with him when he is confirmed by the Senate."



Upon confirmation as Adjutant General, he would assume responsibility for overseeing and directing the operations of the South Carolina Army and Air National Guard, as well as the Emergency Management Division, the State Guard, and the Youth ChalleNGe Academy, ensuring the effective administration and coordination of these critical state agencies and programs.