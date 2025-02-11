D.C. National Guard SAPR Program Expands

Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | Ms. Rukayat Edu, Joint Force Headquarters - DCNG Victim Advocate, and Mr. Shone Webb,...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | Ms. Rukayat Edu, Joint Force Headquarters - DCNG Victim Advocate, and Mr. Shone Webb, 113th Wing DCARNG Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) stand for a photo at the D.C. Armory, in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 14, 2025. Mr. Webb brings over 19 years of experience in victim services, including time within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to the role. Whereas Ms. Edu spent multiple years as a victim advocate for the homeless and youth within Prince George’s County’s nonprofit sector. She also served as the 113thWing Volunteer Victim Advocate. Recently, the SAPR Program added both personnel to underscore the office’s critical role within the organization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — The District of Columbia National Guard’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program is committed to aggressively addressing sexual assaults by focusing on prevention through education and training, encouraging reporting to reduce the stigma, and coordinating wraparound services for victims. Recently, the SAPR Program added two additional personnel to underscore the office’s critical role within the organization.



“Effective prevention means being able to address a wide range of survivors from different Victim Advocates (VA) experiences,” said Dr. Theresa Owolabi, Principal (SARC).



The D.C. National Guard welcomes Ms. Rukayat Edu, Joint Force Headquarters-DCNG Victim Advocate, and Mr. Shone Webb, 113th Wing DCARNG Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC). Mr. Webb brings over 19 years of experience in victim services, including time within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to the role. Whereas Ms. Edu spent multiple years as a victim advocate for the homeless and youth within Prince George’s County’s nonprofit sector. She also served as the 113th Wing Volunteer Victim Advocate.



“I have experience in field and in the trenches, so to speak, ensuring people get the services they deserve,” said Mr. Webb. “National Guard members need to know that they are heard and know there are resources available should things happen.”



The National Guard continually assesses the effectiveness of its sexual harassment/assault response and prevention efforts to ensure the military is meeting the needs of the Soldiers and Airmen, civilians, and family members. Ms. Edu believes a larger SAPR arsenal of victim advocates is needed to break underreporting and silence. She also says it additionally supports retention.



“Victim advocates bring expertise and relatability,” said Ms. Edu. “We genuinely care about the well-being and recovery of the victim.”



The D.C. National Guard’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program is designed to prevent the occurrence of sexual harassment and assault, provide victim advocacy to ensure prompt and sensitive care for victims, and encourage reporting of all occurrences by providing reporting options.



Sexual Assault



Sexual Assault is defined as intentional sexual contact characterized by use of force, threats, intimidation, or abuse of authority, or when the victim does not or cannot consent. The term includes a broad category of sexual offenses consisting of the following specific Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) offenses: rape, sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact, abusive sexual contact, forcible sodomy (forced oral or anal sex), or attempts to commit any of these acts. Sexual assault can occur without regard to gender or spousal relationship or age of victim.



Know Your Reporting Options



Unrestricted Reports allow adult victims of sexual assault to report crimes without requesting confidentiality of their allegations. DoD law enforcement initiates an investigation, and the chain of command is notified. Unrestricted Reporting allows victims to receive medical treatment, advocacy services, legal support, and eligibility for expedited transfer. In addition, Unrestricted Reporting allows victims of sexual assault to report retaliation in the SAPR program.



Restricted Reports allow adult victims of sexual assault to confidentially report the crime to specified individuals without triggering an investigation. Information provided to the chain of command does not reveal personally identifying information about the victim or alleged offender. Restricted Reporting allows the victim to receive legal advice, medical treatment, and advocacy services.



Victims are eligible to file a Restricted Report, providing they:



(a) did not personally report the sexual assault incident to law enforcement, to include MCIOs,

(b) they did not previously elect to make an Unrestricted Report by signing a DD Form 2910, with a SARC or SAPR VA on the SAME sexual assault incident.

Victims are eligible to file Restricted Reports even if:

(a) they disclosed the sexual assault incident to their commander or to personnel in the chain of command, or

(b) there is an ongoing MCIO investigation into the sexual assault incident initiated by a third party and not due to the victim’s disclosure to law enforcement, or

(c) the MCIO investigation into the sexual assault incident has been CLOSED.



When there is an Independent Investigation or an Investigation Triggered by a Third-Party Report a victim is still eligible to file a Restricted Report.



No Report



As a Survivor you have the option to make no report at all. Be aware that talking to others about a sexual assault may result in a third-party report which requires the command team to initiate an independent investigation. However, a no report does not apply when disclosing this information to the SARC, a VA, or a healthcare provider.



Need help?



• DCNG SARC Office: (202) 685-9883

• D.C. Army SARC Hotline / 24/7 SAPR Hotline: (202) 841-4783

• 113th Wing SARC: (240) 857-2828

• 113th Wing Hotline / 24/7 SAPR Hotline: (240) 674-SARC (7272)

• Joint Base Andrews SARC: (301) 981-SARC (7272)

• DoD Safe Helpline 24/7: (877) 995-5247