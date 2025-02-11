Nothing Moves Without Fuel

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas. - The 1st Quartermaster Team, a unit within the 61st Quartermaster Battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, plays a vital role in sustaining the III Armored Corps with its petroleum laboratory testing.



With the utilization of advanced Petroleum Quality Analysis System-Enhanced (PQAS-E) equipment, the team is able to perform quality assurance tests on kerosene-based petroleum products for over 600 pieces of equipment, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.



“It allows units to understand and know the quality of the fuel that they get is up to grade and that their trucks are operating properly,” said U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Two Justin Rhodes, a petroleum systems technician.



Ensuring that the highest quality of clean fuel goes into the Army’s vehicles is key to effective and proper performance.



U.S. Army Spc. Airen Arana and Spc. Alexus Kincaid, petroleum supply specialists with the 1st Quartermaster Team, run 1000mL through different instruments for each fuel test to be accurately conducted.



The tests consist of filtering the fuel for any type of contaminants like water, sand or rust.



“If you get bad fuel, you have the possibility of destroying Army equipment or endangering lives," said Rhodes.



Beyond serving the III Armored Corps, the 1st Quartermaster Team also extends its services to National Guard, Reserve and civilian partners throughout the region, demonstrating their commitment to delivering exceptional support and sustaining 40% of the Army’s combat power.

