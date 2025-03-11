Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    61st Quartermaster Battalion Fuel Testing

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Terron Williams 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Spc. Airen Arana a petroleum specialist from the 61st Quartermaster Battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, demonstrates the fuel testing procedures his team conducts here, Jan. 24, 2025. Their mission is to provide detailed analysis of fuel quality, enabling units to receive high-grade petroleum products.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 11:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955354
    VIRIN: 250124-A-PO032-1001
    Filename: DOD_110863553
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    fuel testing
    61st Quartermaster Battalion
    13th ACSC

