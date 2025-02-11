MindGym Launches at Barksdale

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. — In today’s high-stress military environment, mental strength can make or break an Airman’s performance. Recognizing the need for advanced cognitive training, Air Force Global Strike Command partnered with Lumena Labs Inc. to provide each of its bases with an innovative cognitive fitness program designed to offer guided mindset training and enhance Airmen’s mental readiness.



On Jan. 16, 2025, Barksdale Air Force Base became the most recent AFGSC base to receive a MindGym, which uses advanced tools, biofeedback systems and brain exercises to improve focus and reduce stress. MindGym incorporates modern technology and personalized training to boost mental readiness and resilience.



The introduction of MindGym to Barksdale Air Force Base marks a significant leap towards supporting Airmen’s cognitive health and performance. Located at Chapel 2, MindGym is easily accessible for Airmen between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., at no cost to them.



MindGym sessions last up to thirty minutes and target areas such as focus, stress management, decision-making and emotional regulation — skills that are essential for maintaining operational excellence in high-pressure environments.



Airmen begin with choosing a goal for their session, such as performance improvement or stress reduction. MindGym then tailors experiences to align with the session goals, offering skills such as breathing exercises, mindfulness activities and neurofeedback sessions.



The program includes scenarios that mimic real-life challenges Airmen face during missions, making the training practical and useful. Mindfulness and biofeedback training teach Airmen how to handle stress to help prevent burnout and improve overall health.



“As Airmen, we are tasked with operating under immense pressure, and this technology provides a proactive way to train the mind just as we train the body,” said Lt. Col. Alyssa Premus, deputy division chief, AFGSC commercial capabilities integration and transition division. “It’s an investment in readiness and well-being that I believe will have a lasting impact on both individual performance and mission success.”



MindGym represents a transformative approach to cognitive training that’s well aligned with the demands of modern military operations. As a critical component of the nation’s defense, Barksdale Air Force Base’ mission requires unparalleled precision and focus from its personnel. MindGym is not just a tool for today but an investment in the future, ensuring Airmen remain sharp, resilient and mission-ready.



Individuals interested in utilizing MindGym can book a session by visiting this link: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule/556352f0/appointment/70479615/calendar/11015578?calendarIds=11015578

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2025 Date Posted: 02.18.2025 10:31 Story ID: 490937 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MindGym Launches at Barksdale, by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.