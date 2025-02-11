From Jet Mechanic to Chief Medical Officer: The Story Behind a Unique Challenge Coin

Courtesy Photo | The Minneapolis MEPS medical team, led by Dr. Kristina McCaughtry (third from left)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Minneapolis MEPS medical team, led by Dr. Kristina McCaughtry (third from left) poses for a photo. Dr. Kristina McCaughtry serves as the Chief Medical Officer for Minneapolis MEPS and recently made her own challenge coin to show gratitude to an Army guidance counselor at the MEPS. see less | View Image Page

There are many tales of how challenge coins came to be a military tradition. The most common assumption dates to World War I, when a Soldier’s unit medallion saved his life by proving his identity to French soldiers, leading to many service members carrying them after. Another depiction says the tradition began in Vietnam, where U.S. troops avoided buying drinks in a bar by showing a coin to prove combat service.



For Dr. Kristina McCaughtry, Minneapolis MEPS Chief Medical Officer (CMO), the challenge coin first caught her attention from a display in a guidance counselor’s office at the MEPS. Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Glunt’s enthusiasm and pride in his collection was infectious, and he took the time to explain each coin’s significance. Listening to how he acquired each coin, like a proud curator, sparked her own memories. As an Air Force crew chief, she once collected patches from aircrew visiting her base.



When a one-star Army general visited the MEPS one week after their coin discussion, Sgt. 1st Class Glunt had that officer present Dr. McCaughtry with her very first coin. Inspired, she decided to create her own piece that would encapsulate her path from enlisted to physician and back to the MEPS.



“I enlisted into the Air Force out of high school and fully intended to make it my career,” said McCaughtry. “I spent two years as a jet mechanic, then was accepted at the United States Air Force Academy. In my first year at the academy, I broke my leg twice and was sent home with a medical discharge.”



Following her injury, she studied to become a physician and then had a career as an OB/GYN. Then, a friend working as a Fee Basis Provider (FBP) suggested the same role could also be a good fit for her. She worked as a FBP for three years before an opportunity to serve as CMO opened.



“I had been a FBP since 2021 here at Minneapolis MEPS,” said McCaughtry. “When our CMO decided to take a job in another state, I talked with him about transitioning and looking into this role. My onboarding was exciting because we all were learning new things. I was eager to process applicants in a way that was more efficient and felt more like we were involving the applicants, rather than just reading medical charts.”



To tell her story on a coin, and present it to Sgt. 1st Class Glunt, Dr. McCaughtry channeled her love for art and crafting. Inspired by the idea of a book dragon, a mythical creature that hoards books over gold and jewels, she illustrated a blue-eyed green scaled dragon. Sitting atop books on aircraft maintenance, human anatomy and surgery, the dragon flips through the pages of the DoDI (DoD Instruction for medical standards for military service).



“My intent was to make something just saying, ‘thank you’, to Sergeant 1st Class Glunt for thinking to include me,” said McCaughtry. “Minneapolis is a solid team with positive relationships across departments. I knew a few other people who collected but it was meant to stay local, kind of a fun little art project. He didn’t have a dragon on one, so I thought that was cool to add to his collection.”



Her gift to her guidance counselor friend as a gesture of gratitude was never anticipated to spark wider interest. The coin ended up garnering lot of attention on a recruiting Facebook page, but Dr. McCaughtry didn’t order any more for those eager coin collectors. The few that have one will remain exclusive owners of the DoDI dragon coin.



Her coin, symbolizing resilience and transformation, now adds to the tradition, however you choose to believe it started. What began as a simple expression of appreciation has grown into something more, reflecting her respect for service and journey back to the MEPS. The colorful emblem of personal triumphs, setbacks and a military and medical career intertwining, will maybe one day get a Soldier out of out of buying drinks at a bar.