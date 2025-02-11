Corps moves to 24-7 operations as Cumberland River Basin flood risks increase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District has activated Level 1 (24/7 operations) as water levels continue to rise across the Cumberland River Basin.



The Water Management team is now working around the clock to monitor conditions, adjust dam operations, and coordinate with emergency agencies to reduce flood risks.



Current and Estimated Flood Conditions



• Cumberland River at Nashville: Forecast to crest just below minor flood stage at 39.7 feet. While below minor flood stage (40 ft), Riverfront Park will flood, and access points from Nissan Stadium will be inaccessible. Low-lying areas near the I-24 and I-65 bridges will also see flooding. Greenway areas will also be impacted and water begins to approach industrial properties on Adams St, Cement Plant Rd, Cowan St, Cowan Ct, and Davidson St.



• Red River at Port Royal: Expected to crest at 46.8 feet, which would be the third-highest flood crest on record since 1937 (compared to 49.5 ft in 2010 and 48.3 ft in 1975). Homes on Rivermont Dr, River Run, Idlewood Dr, and Wimbledon Ct may see floodwaters, and multiple roads could become impassable.



• Cumberland River at Clarksville: Expected to crest at 52 feet at midnight Sunday into Monday. Flooding will impact most agricultural and many commercial properties, Riverfront Park, and roads including South Riverside Dr, North Riverside Dr, Quarry Rd, Kraft St, and Zinc Plant Rd.



• Cumberland River at Dover: Expected to crest just above minor flood stage at 69.1 feet by noon Monday. Roads near the river will become impassable, and nearby farmland will flood.



• Other Areas of Concern:

Upper Cumberland (Williamsburg, Barbourville, Pineville, and Baxter) – Additional flooding expected.

Harpeth River near Kingston Springs – Forecast to exceed flood stage.



Dam Operations & Flood Management



To manage flood risks and balance water levels, the Corps has made several operational adjustments:

• Barkley Dam – Has increased spillway releases to 165,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) in coordination with TVA & USACE.

• Old Hickory Dam – Has increased spillway releases to 85,000 CFS.

• Cordell Hull Dam – Has increased spillway releases to 52,000 CFS.

• Cheatham Lock & Dam – Spillway gates have been removed clear of the water surface and project is currently in free flow (as is designed) releasing 112,000 CFS; navigation closed through at least Tuesday.

• Center Hill, Wolf Creek, Dale Hollow, & J. Percy Priest Dams – No releases to limit downstream flooding.



What is CFS & Why Does It Matter?



CFS (Cubic Feet per Second) measures the volume of water flowing per second. One CFS = 7.5 gallons per second. 100,000 CFS can fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool in just 3 seconds.



Large dam releases help manage flood risks downstream but also create dangerous water conditions near the dams.



To help reduce flood risks downstream, the Corps is holding back 325,000 CFS of water in its flood control reservoirs—Wolf Creek, Dale Hollow, Center Hill, and J. Percy Priest. Between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. today, these reservoirs have absorbed the full inflow without releasing any water, effectively removing 325,000 CFS from the Cumberland River system. This proactive measure helps lower river levels in flood-prone areas while allowing time for controlled releases once conditions improve.



Public Safety Reminders:



• Stay away from dam release areas. High flows create strong currents, sudden surges, and life-threatening conditions for boaters, anglers, and swimmers.

• Avoid tailwaters and floodgates where water is actively being released.

• Respect all warning signs and restricted areas near dams.

• Do not attempt to navigate through high-flow areas—these waters are extremely turbulent.



Why This Matters

Level 1 (24/7 Operations) is only activated in extreme conditions—such as significant rainfall, dam safety concerns, or major flood risks. This means the Corps is actively coordinating with federal, state, and local emergency agencies to mitigate risks and keep the public informed.

While dams and reservoirs help regulate flooding, unregulated streams and tributaries can still rise quickly. Flash flooding remains a concern, and residents in flood-prone areas should stay alert and monitor local emergency alerts.



For tips on flood preparedness and safety, visit https://www.ready.gov/floods.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District manages the Cumberland River and its tributaries, balancing the demands for water releases to flood risk management, commercial navigation, production of hydropower, recreation, fish and wildlife, water supply and water quality.



