Corps of Engineers increases operations as water levels rise across the Cumberland River Basin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – With continued heavy rainfall and rising river levels, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is increasing its operational response to manage water releases and minimize flood risks along the Cumberland River and its tributaries.



The Water Management Center has activated Level 2 – Extended Hours of Operation today and will move to Level 1 – 24/7 Operations beginning tomorrow morning to closely monitor conditions and adjust dam operations as needed.



“Recent rainfall and forecasted river crests require constant monitoring and adjustments to our dam operations,” said Lt. Col. Robert Green, commander of the Nashville District. “USACE is actively monitoring water levels 24/7 to ensure systems are operating efficiently and optimally. We are working closely with our state and local partners, taking proactive steps to reduce the impact of rising water levels, balancing capacity across the system, and continuing to prioritize public safety.”



Current Water Levels & Impacts

• Cumberland River at Nashville: Forecast to crest at 35.5 feet by noon Sunday (Feb. 16). While below minor flood stage (40 ft), Riverfront Park will flood, and access points from Nissan Stadium will be inaccessible. Low-lying areas near the I-24 and I-65 bridges will also see flooding.

• Red River at Port Royal: Expected to crest at 44.5 feet, which would be the third-highest flood crest on record since 1937 (compared to 49.5 ft in 2010 and 48.3 ft in 1975). Homes on Rivermont Dr, River Run, Idlewood Dr, and Wimbledon Ct may see floodwaters, and multiple roads could become impassable.

• Cumberland River at Clarksville: Expected to crest at 49.5 feet at midnight Sunday into Monday. Flooding will impact agricultural and commercial properties, Riverfront Park, and roads including South Riverside Dr, North Riverside Dr, Quarry Rd, Kraft St, and Zinc Plant Rd.

• Cumberland River at Dover: Expected to crest just above minor flood stage at 67 feet by noon Monday. Roads near the river will become impassable, and nearby farmland will flood.

• Other Areas of Concern:

Upper Cumberland (Williamsburg, Barbourville, Pineville, and Baxter) – Additional flooding expected.

Harpeth River near Kingston Springs – Forecast to exceed flood stage.

Dam Operations & Flood Management



To manage flood risks and balance water levels, the Corps has made several operational changes today:

• Barkley Dam – Is being operated in coordination with TVA and USACE’s Great Lakes & Ohio River Division for flood risk management on the lower Ohio River. Water is being passed now to save storage space and maximize flood reduction at Cairo IL later this week. Anticipated releases later today will be 150,000 cfs.

• Old Hickory Dam – Increasing spillway releases to manage increasing inflows from this morning’s rainfall. Releases will be at 75,000 cfs.

• Cordell Hull Dam – Increasing total releases to pass run-off from this morning’s rainfall and to prepare for additional rain this evening. Total flows will be 51,000 cfs.

• Due to the high flows through Cheatham Lock & Dam it is currently closed to navigation and is anticipated to remain closed through Tuesday at a minimum.

• Center Hill Dam – No water releases to limit flows on the Cumberland River through Carthage.

• Wolf Creek and Dale Hollow Dams – No water releases are scheduled for tomorrow to limit flows on the Cumberland River through Celina.



“When we talk about water releases in cubic feet per second, or CFS, it can be hard to grasp just how much water that really is,” said David Bogema, Nashville District’s Water Management section chief. “To put it in perspective, 1,000 CFS is roughly the amount of water that would fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool in just 25 seconds. Right now, Barkley Dam is releasing 150,000 CFS—that’s enough water to fill more than 5,900 swimming pools every minute.”



Heavy rain overnight and into Sunday morning will continue to impact water levels, particularly in the Barkley, Cheatham, Old Hickory, and Cordell Hull basins.



Public Safety Reminders



Unregulated or uncontrolled streams and tributaries in the Cumberland River Basin can pose significant flood risks, especially during heavy rainfall and extreme weather events. Unlike regulated reservoirs, these waterways lack flood-control infrastructure to manage rising water levels.

Flash flooding is a major concern in these areas, as rainfall can quickly overwhelm creeks, small rivers, and urban drainage systems, causing rapid water rises with little warning.



The USACE Nashville District monitors conditions and provides technical expertise, but local officials and residents should be especially aware of high-risk zones that lack flood storage capacity.



• Call 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies.

• Report flooding impacts to your county emergency management agency.

• Avoid flooded roads – just two feet of water can sweep a vehicle away.



For tips on flood preparedness and safety, visit https://www.ready.gov/floods.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District manages the Cumberland River and its tributaries, balancing the demands for water releases to flood risk management, commercial navigation, production of hydropower, recreation, fish and wildlife, water supply and water quality.

We manage 10 multi-purpose reservoirs and 4 major lock and dam projects to control flooding, ensure water supply, and balance competing needs across the system.



