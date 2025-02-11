DLA Distribution Barstow acquisition enhances capabilities

Photo By Kristyn Galvan | The Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Barstow procured and trained with a Hilman...... read more read more Photo By Kristyn Galvan | The Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Barstow procured and trained with a Hilman Traksporter crawler system to enhance DLA’s Warfighter Support for DLA Distribution at the Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, February 12. The Hilman Traksporter is a remote-controlled self-propelled crawler system designed to move heavy machinery up to 30 tons (60,000 lbs.) or other heavy loads safely, easily, and efficiently. " This crawler is a game-changer for indoor storage and will greatly expand long term Service owned Warfighter critical Mission material," said Adam Smith, Director of DLA Distribution. The Traksporter is capable of moving loads in spaces where overhead crane or large forklift access is not practical. The equipment will allow special oversized and heavy loads to be moved in locations that are currently inaccessible with the equipment available at DLA Distribution Barstow. The crawler moves at a speed of 0-25 feet per minute with a zero-turn radius. The Traksporter System is a propane hydraulic powered self-propelled cart with a 30-foot umbilical cord that includes tow jacks, specialized rollers, the powered mover, and special work aid beams designed specifically for DLA. " “This new piece of equipment will improve Barstow's operations, future state, it may be utilized across DLA's 24 Distribution Centers worldwide,” stated Smith. The purchase of this system enhances DLA Distributions capability to properly store US Navy mission critical parts that would normally be stored in an outdoor location. "This new system will allow us to move material with only having to lift it 8 inches off the ground, which allows us to store material indoors and get critical equipment out of the weather,” explained Valerie Bustamante, Deputy Director of DLA Distribution. The new system was purchased in September of 2024 and delivered in February 2025. see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency Barstow, California, procured and began training on a new “crawler” system to enhance operations and increase support to customer requirements at the Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base, California, Feb. 12.



The "crawler" system is a remote-controlled self-propelled system designed to move heavy machinery or other heavy objects safely, easily and efficiently. The system consists of two parts, the crawler and the power unit, which have the capability of moving up to 30 tons.



One key benefit to the new system is that the "crawler" is capable of moving loads in spaces that aren’t conducive to overhead cranes or large forklift access.



“The equipment will allow special oversized and heavy loads to be moved in locations that are currently inaccessible with the equipment available at DLA Distribution Barstow, California,” said Valerie Bustamante, deputy director, DLA Distribution Barstow, California.



The purchase of this system enhances DLA Distribution Barstow’s capability to properly store U.S. Navy mission critical parts that would be otherwise stored in an outdoor location.



“This crawler is a game-changer for indoor storage and will greatly expand long term military service-owned warfighter critical mission material,” said Adam Smith, director, DLA Distribution Barstow, California. “This new piece of equipment will improve Barstow's operations, future state and has the potential to be utilized across the DLA Distribution enterprise.”



The "crawler" moves at a speed of 0-25 feet-per-minute with a zero-turn radius. The system is a propane hydraulic powered self-propelled cart with a 30-foot umbilical cord that includes tow jacks, specialized rollers, the powered mover and special work aid beams designed specifically for DLA Distribution.



“This new system will allow us to move material with only having to lift it 8 inches off the ground, which allows us to store material indoors and get critical equipment out of the weather,” Bustamante said.



DLA Distribution Barstow, California stores over 59,800 warfighter support items valued at over $2.1 billion at two locations on Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California. The distribution center is capable of accommodating inside storage requirements for a wide variety of commodities, including electronic parts and components, radioactive material, clothing and textiles, military equipment replacement parts, engines and transmissions, shafts, reduction gears and wire cable.