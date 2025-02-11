Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Distribution Barstow acquisition enhances capabilities

    DLA Distribution Barstow Hilman Traksporter

    Photo By Kristyn Galvan | The Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Barstow procured and trained with a Hilman...... read more read more

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2025

    Story by Dorie Heyer 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Logistics Agency Barstow, California, procured and began training on a new “crawler” system to enhance operations and increase support to customer requirements at the Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base, California, Feb. 12.

    The "crawler" system is a remote-controlled self-propelled system designed to move heavy machinery or other heavy objects safely, easily and efficiently. The system consists of two parts, the crawler and the power unit, which have the capability of moving up to 30 tons.

    One key benefit to the new system is that the "crawler" is capable of moving loads in spaces that aren’t conducive to overhead cranes or large forklift access.

    “The equipment will allow special oversized and heavy loads to be moved in locations that are currently inaccessible with the equipment available at DLA Distribution Barstow, California,” said Valerie Bustamante, deputy director, DLA Distribution Barstow, California.

    The purchase of this system enhances DLA Distribution Barstow’s capability to properly store U.S. Navy mission critical parts that would be otherwise stored in an outdoor location.

    “This crawler is a game-changer for indoor storage and will greatly expand long term military service-owned warfighter critical mission material,” said Adam Smith, director, DLA Distribution Barstow, California. “This new piece of equipment will improve Barstow's operations, future state and has the potential to be utilized across the DLA Distribution enterprise.”

    The "crawler" moves at a speed of 0-25 feet-per-minute with a zero-turn radius. The system is a propane hydraulic powered self-propelled cart with a 30-foot umbilical cord that includes tow jacks, specialized rollers, the powered mover and special work aid beams designed specifically for DLA Distribution.

    “This new system will allow us to move material with only having to lift it 8 inches off the ground, which allows us to store material indoors and get critical equipment out of the weather,” Bustamante said.

    DLA Distribution Barstow, California stores over 59,800 warfighter support items valued at over $2.1 billion at two locations on Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California. The distribution center is capable of accommodating inside storage requirements for a wide variety of commodities, including electronic parts and components, radioactive material, clothing and textiles, military equipment replacement parts, engines and transmissions, shafts, reduction gears and wire cable.

