U.S. Army Corps of Engineers preparing for heavy rainfall and river levels this weekend

Courtesy Photo | Old Hickory Dam in Hendersonville, Tennessee releases water downstream on the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Old Hickory Dam in Hendersonville, Tennessee releases water downstream on the Cumberland River Feb. 11, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages water releases to balance flood risk reduction, navigation, and hydropower operations as heavy rainfall moves through the region. (USACE Photo by Arielle Gearhart) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is monitoring an expected three to five inches of rainfall across the Cumberland River Basin this weekend.



The heaviest rain is forecasted to fall in areas downstream of Nashville, particularly in the Cheatham Lake and Lake Barkley watersheds. Northern portions of the Wolf Creek and Cordell Hull watersheds may also see high totals.



“We are closely monitoring river conditions and making strategic adjustments at our dams to manage water levels and minimize flood risks,” said Lt. Col. Robert Green, USACE Nashville District commander. “Our priority is public safety, and we encourage residents to stay informed and prepared as this weather system moves through the region.”



With the ground already saturated, most of the rain will run off into rivers and streams, increasing water levels across the region.



River Forecasts and Potential Impacts



• Cumberland River at Nashville – Expected to peak at 34.9 feet early Monday, slightly above action level (30 feet) but below minor flood stage (40 feet).

• Cumberland River at Clarksville – Forecasted to reach 48.7 feet Sunday night, minor flood stage (46 feet is minor flood stage).

• Harpeth River at Kingston Springs – Expected to crest at 22.4 feet Sunday, exceeding minor flood stage (20 feet).

• Cumberland River at Carthage and Celina – Expected to rise but remain below flood action levels (35 feet at Carthage, 30 feet at Celina).

• Upper Cumberland Communities (Williamsburg, Barbourville, Pineville) – Expected to see additional rises from weekend rainfall, with Williamsburg and Barbourville reaching minor flood levels (27.2 feet and 31.8 feet, respectively) on Monday morning and Pineville exceeding minor flood stage at 1,008.7 feet Sunday afternoon.



Lake and Dam Operations



To manage the increased runoff, the Corps has begun reducing water releases from Wolf Creek, Dale Hollow, and Center Hill, and will at J. Percy Priest on Saturday. These proactive adjustments help create buffer space in the main-stem Cumberland River for the incoming rainfall.



• Cordell Hull and Old Hickory Lakes – Water levels will be lowered Friday and Saturday morning to prepare for additional rain.

• Wolf Creek, Center Hill, and J. Percy Priest Lakes – Expected to rise but remain at safe levels within their flood control zones.

• Dale Hollow Lake – Not expected to rise into the flood control zone.



“We are confident that our storage reservoirs are prepared to safely hold-back run-off from this weekend’s rain event,” David Bogema, Nashville District’s water management section chief. “Our water managers and project staff have been monitoring the approaching weather and making preparations to best position our reservoir system to mitigate flooding. We will continue working throughout the weekend to make additional adjustments as the rain arrives.”



Residents near rivers and flood-prone areas should stay informed, avoid flooded roads, and follow guidance from local emergency officials. Weather can change rapidly, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers urges everyone to stay alert and be prepared for extreme conditions.



Many people underestimate the power of floodwaters—just two feet of water on a road or bridge can float most vehicles, and fast-moving water can quickly sweep them away. Floodwaters can also erode roads, making them unstable and dangerous to drive on. Underpasses may fill with water even when nearby roads appear clear, and many flash floods occur at night when hazards are harder to see.



For tips on flood preparedness and safety, visit https://www.ready.gov/floods.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District manages the Cumberland River and its tributaries, balancing the demands for water releases to flood risk management, commercial navigation, production of hydropower, recreation, fish and wildlife, water supply and water quality.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.