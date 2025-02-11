354th FW participates in BE 25-1

Photo By Senior Airman Ricardo Sandoval | U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing recover F-35 Lightning IIs...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Ricardo Sandoval | U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing recover F-35 Lightning IIs assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron on the flightline after arrival at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif. Feb. 7, 2025. The 354th Fighter Wing participated in Bamboo Eagle 25-1, an exercise involving four nations enhancing interoperability in a combat representative environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ricardo Sandoval) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, California – F-35 Lightning IIs from the 354th Fighter Wing are participating in Bamboo Eagle 25-1, an exercise designed to challenge a unit’s ability to sustain combat operations and project power within a contested environment Feb. 10-14, 2025.



“Bamboo Eagle provides an ideal next step for the 354th Fighter Wing as we advance our capabilities as a fighter wing,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander. “The exercise tests our ability to counter and defeat a credible threat while operating in a contested environment and employing dynamic maneuvers to deliver lethal airpower under any condition.”



The execution of BE 25-1 follows up Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force base, Nevada. Red Flag exercises have a history of integrating with partners and allies.



“Exercise Red Flag, in both Alaska and Nevada, focuses on training pilots and aircrew in high-end operations to represent their first ten missions in a combat realistic environment,” explained Townsend. “Bamboo Eagle delivers much of the same training but also focuses on the entire wing, every airman, for operations in this threat environment, from the Airmen fixing aircraft, to me leading the entire formation, and everything in between”



Four nations are participating in Bamboo Eagle 25-1 across multiple locations to test their ability to deploy forces while enhancing interoperability amongst partners and allies.



Large scale exercises such as this one further emphasizes the U.S. Air Force’s continued commitment to mission-focused training, giving our units the ability to meet the challenges of modern warfare.



“We all have the opportunity to hone our skills and build the foundation for future operations in any environment,” added Townsend. “Bamboo Eagle will develop the entire team to provide a more ready, resilient and lethal force.”