DLA director, DLA Distribution commander engage with workforce at Guam town hall

Courtesy Photo | Navy Rear Adm. Michael York, commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, speaks...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Rear Adm. Michael York, commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, speaks with Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director, DLA, and DLA Distribution Guam, Marianas, leadership during a visit Jan. 28. (DoD photo by Brittany Ellis, released) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.) see less | View Image Page

Navy Rear Adm. Michael York, commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, visited DLA Distribution Guam, Marianas, for a tour of the center Jan. 27-28.



During the tour, DLA Distribution Guam, Marianas, leadership showcased the establishment of a retail mission in support of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility located in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The shipyard provides comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance services and is strategically located in the U.S. Indo-Pacific area of operation.



“DLA Distribution is dedicated to the improvement of material availability and logistics support for Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and their supported industrial activities,” said James Spak, acting director, DLA Distribution Guam, Marianas.



DLA Distribution executes supply, storage and distribution responsibilities on behalf of the U.S. Navy. The retail mission was fully established in April 2024 and will soon integrate the Warehouse Management System to provide audit, inventory and risk management improvements.



On Jan. 28, York was joined by Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director, DLA, and Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer, senior enlisted leader, DLA, for a detailed tour of the center.



Following the tour, Simerly hosted a town hall for the DLA Distribution Guam, Marianas, workforce, which highlighted new DLA Strategic Plan, called “DLA Transforms: A Call to Action,” and how it specifically relates to DLA Distribution Guam’s position in an area of contested logistics.



“Lt. Gen. Simerly highlighted how we need to adapt to the new landscape,” Spak said. “What we have always done will not work in this ever-evolving environment, and we are focused on an innovated approach to logistics.”



Simerly also recognized employee accomplishments and discussed core values. He also used the platform to articulate his expectations for the entire DLA enterprise, emphasizing the importance of the DLA team embodying the values of trust, discipline and commitment in the execution of the mission.



DLA Distribution Guam, Marianas, is a Government Owned Contracted Operated site that performs standard distribution functions to include receipt, storage, stock readiness and issues. Additional functionality includes SeaVan surface and air inbound/outbound shipments, Air and Surface Theater Consolidation Shipment Point, Material Processing Center, Total Delivery Service, emergency walk through requisitions, Packing, Packaging, Preservation and Marking, transshipment services, Cold Chain Management and Disposal Storage & Distribution.



The organization was established on October 1, 2004, to provide forward stock positioning and enhanced physical distribution services to the military community on Guam and customers in western Pacific theater of operations. Its storage and distribution facilities are strategically positioned to reduce transportation costs and Customer Wait Time.