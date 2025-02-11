USACE command sergeant major engages Nashville District workforce

Photo By Leon Roberts | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick joins Hurricane Helene...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick joins Hurricane Helene Response partners on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee, to review operations Feb. 12, 2025, at a debris burn site on the shoreline. USACE is providing technical assistance in support of the debris mission. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 14, 2024) – The top enlisted leader in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers engaged with the USACE Nashville District workforce this week to listen to any feedback and ideas and thank them for their service and commitment on the job.



From Feb. 10-13, Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick visited four dam projects in Tennessee and Kentucky and toured Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee, where USACE is providing technical support for Hurricane Helene debris operations. He also spent time at the Nashville District’s East Tennessee Resident Engineer Office in Knoxville, Tennessee.



At every stop he met with employees, introduced himself, and created a dialogue.



“My purpose on all my visits is to connect with the people,” Galick said. “I get down to the ground level to hear directly from those doing the work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and ensure their voices are heard at headquarters.”



He emphasized that the chief of engineers is dedicated to strengthening district-level operations, optimizing engineering and business practices to enhance USACE’s effectiveness and ensure responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars. Galick supports this mission by reinforcing leadership priorities, actively engaging with employees, and advocating for the tools and resources they need to succeed.



While topics of discussion may be unique to a project or district, sometimes they are relatable across the USACE enterprise. Either way, Galick said it’s good to take back information about the challenges or issues raised by employees during his visits.



At Cordell Hull Dam, Center Hill Dam, Old Hickory Dam and Wolf Creek Dam in the Cumberland River Basin, employees showcased their missions, and interacted with Galick. The command sergeant major made it easy for employees to approach him and feel comfortable sharing anything on their minds.



At Douglas Lake, Galick met with USACE employees providing technical assistance for a debris mission in the wake of Hurricane Helene. He took a boat tour to see operations on the shoreline of the lake and learned about ongoing partnerships with other federal, state, and local authorities. Most importantly, Galick met with USACE employees supporting emergency operations during a meet and greet onboard the Emergency Command and Control Vehicle.



Nicholas Wright, a program analyst deployed from the USACE Vicksburg District, attended the meeting. He is involved with quality assurance, monitors debris removals, prepares reports, and ensures work complies with FEMA requirements. He said it is good that the command sergeant major is checking up on the team, and maybe the interaction can drive change and improvements.



“It’s not every day we get to see him, and I was fortunate enough to meet him and talk with him and have a conservation,” Wright said.



Maj. Jesse Davis, Nashville District deputy commander, joined Galick on several stops, encouraging employees to share their perspectives and ask questions.



“Open communication helps leadership identify areas for improvement, refine processes, and reinforce that our people’s ideas and concerns truly matter,” Davis said. “Having the opportunity to speak directly with the command sergeant major gives employees a valuable platform to share their input. It was great to host him at our projects and see our team engage in these important conversations.



Galick culminated his visit with the Nashville District’s team overseeing construction of the K-25 Viewing Platform at East Tennessee Technology Park in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He toured the project where the building overlooks where the K25 historic building once stood, and the Oak Ridge Diffusion Plant produced uranium during World War II as part of the Manhattan Project.



His role as senior enlisted advisor to Lt. Gen. Butch Graham, 56th chief of engineers, is to advise on all issued related to USACE’s members and serve as liaison between the command and its employees and soldiers.



Galick is USACE’s 15th command sergeant major. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Nov. 19, 1996, and completed Basic Training and Advanced Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He initially served as a heavy construction equipment operator.



He previously served as the command sergeant major of the USACE Pacific Ocean Division in Hawaii; U.S. Army Engineer School and Regimental Command at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; 55th Engineer Brigade, Joint Base Lewis in McChord, Washington; and 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas.



