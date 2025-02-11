Army’s Newest All-Terrain Fighting Vehicles Tour Local Schools

LAFAYETTE, La. — Students, faculty and staff at local high schools can get hands-on with the newest vehicles and technology as the Army’s All-Terrain Fighting Vehicle (ATFV) Exhibit tours the area, February 17 – 19.



The ATFV Exhibit features an electronic motorcycle, Polaris MRZR-D2 Side-by-Side, Quad Bike, and PlayStation 4 gaming system.



“The exhibit (ATFV) has all-things fun, but there is a learning component where students have opportunity to get familiar with the cutting-edge technology that created and operates these fighting vehicles,” Capt. Shane McCarthy, Lafayette Recruiting Company Commander, said.



ATFVs give Soldiers, who are in combat zones, tactical use in a variety of mission sets, that include combat, logistics, search and rescue.



“The electric motorcycle is personally my favorite,” McCarthy said. “The technology that enhanced the bike to be smaller, lighter and use an alternative fuel source is mind-blowing.”



Below are the names of schools, along with dates and times of their appearance.



Jennings High School Monday, February 17 8-3:00p.m.

Carencro High School Tuesday, February 18 8-3:30p.m.

Comeaux High School Wednesday, February 19 8-3:30p.m.



“Schools throughout our area of responsibility always request this asset for school events,” McCarthy said. “We are excited to bring a small piece of the Army for students, faculty and staff to enjoy and learn about the world’s greatest fighting force and the equipment we use.”



Schools, organizations, community partners, and events can request the Army’s presence for support with exhibits like ATFV.



For more information to coordinate an interview with uniformed Army personnel contact our office, or shane.m.mccarthy6.mil@army.mil at (845)-527-1144.



-30-

