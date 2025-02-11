354th Logistics Readiness Squadron completes expeditionary training week

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska – Airmen from the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron successfully executed an expeditionary training week Feb. 10-13.



Airmen across multiple 354th LRS flights participated in the week-long training consisting of donning and doffing Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear gear, conducting Post Attack Reconnaissance sweeps and various deployment readiness briefs.



“The goal of this training week was to familiarize new Airmen on the process of getting out-processed to be deployed, and to let them know what resources are available downrange,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Henderson, expeditionary training lead and quality assurance technician. “Trainings such as these are important because it reinforces their knowledge about home station readiness and improves response times for real world incidents.”



This training exercise refreshed over 200 Airmen in the unit for CBRN response.



“I wasn’t really sure what deploying would look like and was kind of nervous heading into this week,” said Airman 1st Class Jacen Lujano, 354th LRS ground transportation operator. “My key takeaway from this week has been to be flexible and the importance of being able to conduct operations in MOPP gear.”



The training reinforced the squadron's capability to mobilize, provide operational sustainment, and receive cargo and personnel in support of the base wartime taskings.



“This entire week has been about reminding and educating our squadron that, in a real-world scenario our internal operations can, and more than likely will be, very different,” said 2nd Lt. Joseph Derringer, 354th LRS asset management officer in charge. “We operate in a very strategically important area of the world and this whole week has been geared towards that line of thinking. I believe that understanding this idea makes us stronger and more prepared for the future.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2025 Date Posted: 02.13.2025 17:22 Story ID: 490781 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron completes expeditionary training week, by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.