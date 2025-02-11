Arkansas National Guard Museum getting a new look

Photo By John Oldham | CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The central gallery of the...... read more read more Photo By John Oldham | CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The central gallery of the Arkansas National Guard Museum on Camp Joseph T. Robinson is getting a new look thanks to an initial $300,000 design grant from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council that was awarded last year. The 2,300-square-foot central gallery is the portion of the 6,000-square-foot museum that’s being modernized. The museum is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to the public. For access, civilian guests must have a valid driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance and present those at the visitor’s center for access to the installation. The museum is located at the corner of 6th Street and Missouri Avenue. see less | View Image Page

The central gallery of the Arkansas National Guard Museum on Camp Joseph T. Robinson is getting a new look thanks to an initial $300,000 design grant from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council that was awarded last year.



Currently in the design phase, contractors and museum staff met Jan. 28, 2025, for a schematic design workshop to conduct a site survey, participate in an interpretive development discussion, and tour the collections. The design is expected to be completed by the end of June 2025.



“We have needed to tell a better story of the Arkansas Militia/National Guard that includes domestic service and foreign service, that also includes personal accounts,” said Raymond Screws, the museum director. “In order to do this, we decided that we wanted a world-class exhibit, which it will be.”



The 2,300-square-foot central gallery is the portion of the 6,000-square-foot museum that’s being modernized.



“This project will help all, including Arkansas National Guard members and veterans get a better picture of their history and heritage,” Screws said. “This exhibit will also include the human story of our Guard story. Personal accounts from Soldiers and Airmen enrich the experience of museum visitors by bringing in the human element that adds to the understanding of our rich Guard history and heritage.”



Many of the current artifacts on display will be included in the new exhibit, but additional artifacts will be added to the new exhibit, Screws said.



“Roto, in partnership with Stocks-Mann Architects, is redesigning the Arkansas National Guard Museum’s central gallery,” said Natalie Pettit, an associate producer at Roto. “Together with the architect and museum teams, Roto is designing a guest experience with that will incorporate new, immersive displays and hands-on interactive experiences. Once the designs are complete, Roto will develop a set of construction documents to be sent out for bid.”



Roto’s team includes exhibit designers, graphic designers, and project managers. Roto is the largest design/build company in North America for experience and attraction design, specializing in highly immersive media and physical interactivity, according to a fact sheet. Roto has served more than 200 museums, zoos, brands, and destinations worldwide over the past 20 years.



Roto has previous experience with military museums, including the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, Wyo.; the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio; and Nauticus, a maritime museum and discovery center in Norfolk, Va.



“While Roto has considerable experience developing and designing military exhibitions, the Arkansas National Guard has a distinctive history, filled with unique stories of valor and spirit,” Pettit said. “Our goal is to highlight these stories and the museum’s collection in a way that creates memorable, inspirational experiences and genuine connection opportunities for guests, with each other, as much as the content.”



Pettit said she’s found the state’s military museum on Camp Robinson quite interesting.



“The Arkansas National Guard has such a deep and diverse history, spanning hundreds of years,” Pettit said. “Whether deployed overseas or across the United States, the Arkansas National Guard has a presence larger than the state. There are many incredible stories of perseverance, strength, and bravery that deserve recognition, and we are privileged to have the opportunity to share them. The Arkansas National Guard supports our country, and the impact of these Soldiers and Airmen can be seen and felt throughout our nation’s history. It is an honor to develop a space dedicated to their sacrifice and to their families who support them.”



The museum is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to the public. For access, civilian guests must have a valid driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance and present those at the visitor’s center for access to the installation. The museum is located at the corner of 6th Street and Missouri Avenue.