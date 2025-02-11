Army & Air Force Exchange Shoppers Can Win Nearly $9,000 in Prizes in Bang Exchange Gift Card Sweepstakes

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can win nearly $9,000 in gift cards during the Bang Exchange Gift Card Sweepstakes.



Through March 31, shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance at 51 prizes. One grand-prize winner will receive a $5,000 Exchange gift card while 25 second-prize and 25 third-prize winners will receive $100 and $50 gift cards, respectively.



“Sweepstakes like this are an excellent way to reward Exchange shoppers with exciting prizes,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “These events are a great enhancement to the Exchange benefit, and we look forward to celebrating our winners.”



Winners will be chosen and notified by April 25.



The sweepstakes is open to all authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years or older at the time of entry. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can learn more about their shopping benefits at https://aafes.media/paveterans and DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for complete rules.



Social-media-friendly version: Nearly $9,000 in gift card prizes are up for grabs in the Bang Exchange Gift Card Sweepstakes, including a $5,000 grand prize! All authorized shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes through March 31. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2SC



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Travis Day, 214-312-3534 or daytra@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

X: https://x.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2025 Date Posted: 02.13.2025 14:43 Story ID: 490759 Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Shoppers Can Win Nearly $9,000 in Prizes in Bang Exchange Gift Card Sweepstakes, by Travis Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.