Larry Cross Retires After 18 Years of Service with the Tennessee Military Department

Photo By Spc. Landon Evans | Bolivar native Larry Cross retires from the Tennessee Military Department during a ceremony held at Nashville's Joint Force Headquarters, February 12. During Cross's time in building maintenance, he provided critical preventive maintenance and fixed countless issues, ensuring that Houston Barracks, the headquarters campus for the Tennessee Military Department, ran efficiently. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Landon Evans)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – After 18 years of dedicated service, Bolivar native Larry Cross retired from the Tennessee Military Department during a ceremony held at Nashville’s Joint Force Headquarters, February 12. Colleagues, friends, and family gathered to celebrate his years of hard work and the impact he made on those around him.



During Cross’s time in building maintenance, he provided critical preventive maintenance and fixed countless issues, ensuring that Houston Barracks, the headquarters campus for the Tennessee Military Department, ran efficiently. Known for his reliability and expertise, Cross became a cornerstone of the maintenance team.



“I liked the work, and there was never a bad day,” said Cross.



Among those who worked closely with him was Bill Hale, who has known Cross for 15 years and had the opportunity to work alongside him for five of those.



“When I first joined building maintenance, Larry was more than happy to take me around and show me what I needed to know, especially around plumbing and air conditioning work,” said Hale. “He was always willing to help, and he treated everyone with humor and a smile.”



Beyond his technical skills, Cross was known for his friendly demeanor and signature whistle, which let others know he was nearby.



“I’ve always liked whistling and making jokes,” said Cross.



His decision to retire was bittersweet, but at 69 years old, he felt it was the right time to step away.



Now retired, Larry looks forward to working on projects around his home and spending time with his wife, Brenda. While his presence at Joint Force Headquarters will certainly be missed, his legacy of hard work, mentorship, and good humor will not be forgotten.



