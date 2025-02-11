GCMC Launches First Seminar on Russia

The George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies graduated its first Seminar on Russia (SoR) Feb. 6, with participants from 34 countries exploring strategic responses to the challenges Russia poses to regional and international security.



The SoR, which was recently added to the Marshall Center in-residence courses, is designed to equip mid-to-senior-level security professionals, civil servants, and academic experts with a foundational strategic understanding of Russia.



This seminar “is a reflection of the global reach … that defines the Marshall Center’s approach,” said the Center’s Deputy Director Tim McAteer during his opening remarks on Jan. 28. “It underscores the vital importance of collective expertise in addressing the pressing security issues of our time.”



Previously serving as Germany’s ambassador to Russia, Ambassador Dr. Géza Andreas von Geyr, Germany’s current Permanent Representative to NATO, spoke about the challenges to restoring dialogue between NATO and Russia, as well as the Marshall Center’s role in supporting countries in strengthening their resilience against transnational security challenges.

“Institutions like the Marshall Center can do excellent work in informing societies, and in being a platform for what is called the ‘whole of society’ approach that we need for countries to become more resilient,” he said. “International interaction … starts with listening and understanding the other and explaining ourselves. In our globalized world, this needs a platform that goes far beyond the official government-to-government relations, which reaches out into society."



He described the Marshall Center as a place of particular importance as it deals with security policy of two different nations and invites members of academia, industry, and local, state, and national administration to discuss key security challenges. “…In our demanding times, it is as such in itself, a perfect bridge over the Atlantic,” von Geyr added.

The SoR’s objectives focus on deepening participants’ understanding of Russia’s strategic approach, including its ideological and narrative justifications, regime stability, partnerships, and global influence. It further explores Russia’s global reach, to include focusing on emerging Sino-Russian cooperation. The intent is to provide analysis of potential future threats and pathways, informing policy and assessing security implications for the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian order.



"We designed this seminar to generate critical insights into understanding Russia – so that we may best achieve deterrence,” explained Cmdr. Rachael Gosnell, Strategic Security Studies Military Professor at GCMC’s College of International and Security Studies. “Throughout the course, we examined Russia’s strategic approach, spanning the entirety of the spectrum from nuclear posture, conventional capabilities, and hybrid tactics. The unique expertise of participants provides a great opportunity to challenge conventional thinking, and explore strategic responses to the evolving threat posed to the global security architecture."



Setting the stage for the course was Ken Stolworthy, Director of the Russia Strategic Initiative (RSI), a Russia-focused think tank envisioned by Air Force Gen. Phillip Breedlove during his tenure as Commander of Supreme Allied Command Europe (SHAPE) and U.S. European Command. Established officially in 2017, RSI has been led by Stolworthy for most of its existence.



“The current war is not merely about Ukraine in Putin’s mind; it is a pivotal effort by Russia to accelerate the shift from a unipolar to a bipolar global order, regaining Russia’s position as the great power it has been and should be,” Stolworthy said in his keynote address. He emphasized the importance of applying RSI’s “view from Moscow” approach - analyzing how Russia perceives the world rather than assessing its military, diplomatic, economic, and other actions in isolation - to better understand its strategic outlook and inform our leadership decisions.

Stolworthy explained that Russia sees itself as being on the defensive, believing the West is actively trying to weaken its power. This worldview drives its strategic actions, including the 2014 and 2022 invasions of Ukraine, its military presence in Syria, and efforts to strengthen ties with China, Iran, and North Korea.



The SoR enabled participants to analyze Russia’s ambitions in other parts of the world, such as the Arctic, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Additionally, participants focused on the future of European security, particularly NATO’s strengthened eastern flank following the integration of Sweden and Finland.



In the second week of the course, participants collaborated in seminar groups to investigate alternative Russian futures, not to predict the future of Russia, but to discover collectively if there is a consensus on “worst-case” and “best-case” scenarios.



“Alternative futures serve two purposes in our discussions. First, we try to imagine different trajectories for Russia’s future and how Russia will influence and impact geopolitics,” said Dr. Marc Ozawa, Professor of Strategic Security Studies. "Second, we identify factors influencing Russian developments and strategic thinking that may not be on our individual radar screens but are on our collective international radar.”

According to Ozawa, one of the advantages of the exercise is the opportunity to gain perspectives from various countries, not just within Europe but globally. While proximity to Russia provides knowledge, it can also create biases due to historical interactions. “Casting a wider net of perspectives helps us get a more complete picture and identify blind spots,” he said.



As the Seminar on Russia concluded, participants departed with a deeper understanding of Russia’s global ambitions and the implications for international security. Throughout the course, expert discussions underscored the enduring challenge posed by Russia’s strategic posture and its long-term efforts to reshape the global order.



Delivering the seminar’s keynote address, General Chris Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and Commander, U.S. European Command, provided a comprehensive assessment of Russia’s evolving military strategy and geopolitical maneuvering. His insights reinforced the critical need for sustained cooperation among NATO allies and partners to deter aggression and safeguard stability in the Euro-Atlantic region.



"No matter how the war in Ukraine ends, I am utterly persuaded that we will have a Russia problem for a long time, perhaps a generation or more,” he said. "Russia has chosen to embark upon a programmatic, systemic, and systematic approach to changing the way our world has been working for the last 75 years."



Building on this theme, Cavoli reflected on the shifting nature of global security, emphasizing that the world today is not what many had anticipated just a few years ago. He underscored how Russia’s leadership has pursued a systematic effort to challenge the international order, setting the stage for prolonged confrontation.



Although the path ahead remains uncertain, one thing is clear: Russia’s strategic ambitions and military posture will continue to shape global security for years to come. Acknowledging this persistent challenge, Cavoli emphasized the importance of unwavering commitment from NATO and its allies.



“We are facing a future that may not be the one we hoped for, but we must confront it with clarity and resolve. NATO and its allies must remain vigilant, adaptable, and committed to the principles that have upheld peace and security for decades,” Cavoli said.



By fostering critical analysis and multinational collaboration, the Marshall Center continues to serve as an essential platform for security professionals seeking to navigate complex global challenges. As Russia’s influence continues to shape the international security landscape, the insights gained from this seminar will inform future policies and strategies, reinforcing the importance of collective expertise in addressing one of the most pressing security issues of our time.

