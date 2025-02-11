Strengthening Bonds through Music: Japan-U.S. Joint Music Concert

Photo By Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater | Members of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific, Tokyo Metropolitan Mizuho Nogei...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater | Members of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific, Tokyo Metropolitan Mizuho Nogei High School Wind Ensemble, and Mizuho Town Mizuho Junior High School Wind Ensemble, pose for a photo along with leaders from Yokota Air Base, Mizuho Town, and the North Kanto Defense Bureau after the Japan-U.S. Joint Concert in Mizuho Town, Japan, Feb. 8, 2025. The concert is an annual joint tradition whose location rotates throughout the six local municipalities surrounding Yokota Air Base. Following COVID-19 protocols, the concert has returned to Mizuho Town after an 8-year absence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater) see less | View Image Page