Strengthening Bonds through Music: Japan-U.S. Joint Music Concert

MIZUHO TOWN, Japan – The United States Air Force Band of the Pacific joined together with Mizuho schools in the annual U.S.-Japan Joint Music Concert Feb. 8, in Mizuho Town, Japan. Air Force bands strengthen bonds with allies and inspire positive long-lasting impressions of the U.S. Air Force by providing the public with live music.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 01:29
|Story ID:
|490691
|Location:
|MIZUHO TOWN, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
