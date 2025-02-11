Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Bonds through Music: Japan-U.S. Joint Music Concert

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater | Members of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific, Tokyo Metropolitan Mizuho Nogei...... read more read more

    MIZUHO TOWN, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.13.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    MIZUHO TOWN, Japan – The United States Air Force Band of the Pacific joined together with Mizuho schools in the annual U.S.-Japan Joint Music Concert Feb. 8, in Mizuho Town, Japan. Air Force bands strengthen bonds with allies and inspire positive long-lasting impressions of the U.S. Air Force by providing the public with live music.

