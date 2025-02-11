NAWCAD Lakehurst signs partnership agreement with Rowan University

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst signed a partnership agreement with Rowan University, encouraging collaboration and adding to its outreach with local academic institutions.



NAWCAD Lakehurst Executive Director Sean D. Brennan said agreements like the one with Rowan are “crucial to our ongoing mission of supporting the warfighter.”



"Having strong ties to our area colleges provides a phenomenal opportunity to bring new talent and ideas to the Navy's mission," Brennan said. "I'm excited to see this partnership grow and thrive for years to come."



During the Jan. 22 ceremony, Joseph Hader, NAWCAD Lakehurst Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment Department Head, signed a Partnership Intermediary Agreement on behalf of NAWCAD Lakehurst with the Henry Rowan College of Engineering. The agreement is an opportunity for the university to engage academia and industry on behalf of the government to help facilitate and accelerate technology transfer, transition and licensing.



“Our partnership with Rowan gives us access to their vast network of contacts in the region and helps bridge the gap between government and industry, helping communicate government needs and bring forth industry capabilities,” said Liberty Tech Bridge Co-Director Benny Reyes.



For Hader, the event was a homecoming of sorts as a member of the Rowan University Class of 2004.



“It’s really great to see how the college has progressed. There was always a good name associated with Rowan, but now it’s just gaining more and more notoriety with all of the good work they are doing,” Hader said.



Before the signing ceremony, Hader and Liberty Tech Bridge Co-Director Kevin Larkins participated in a 'Tide Talk' event. The talk brought the NAWCAD Lakehurst and Liberty Tech Bridge personnel together with small business representatives, Rowan students, the Southern Maryland Tech Bridge, and Capt. Michael Kline from the Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment Program Office (PMA-251) in Maryland, and was a platform for open discussions looking at the challenges and opportunities in the defense industry and the role of academia in supporting the warfighter.



Larkins said it was an excellent opportunity to bring the Warfare Center together with small businesses and academia to see how they can support the warfighter. The Tech Bridge initiative started in Sept. 2019 by the Naval Agility Office (NavalX) to help deliver innovative capabilities to the warfighter. The Liberty Tech Bridge is a partnership with Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division and Naval Information Warfare Systems Command Pacific.



Larkins noted this was the second Tech Bridge meeting with Rowan and small business representatives in the past few months, providing a unique intersection between academia and small business.



“When we take a break, the din in the room is how you know you’re successful,” Larkins said. “As we move forward, from a data science perspective, we can look at how many of those connections are resulting in help to the fleet. But for now, the new contacts and the conversations make an impact."



Hader said these partnerships are crucial to helping the Navy achieve its goals.



"The Tech Bridge allows us to have a closer relationship with small businesses and universities, hopefully helping to find the people we need quickly," Hader said. "Time is not on our side anymore when preparing for a potential conflict with China by 2027, so the availability and the timeliness of the capabilities that the Tech Bridge is connecting with PMA-251 and Lakehurst, I think, will be invaluable."



“We’re looking forward to continuing and expanding our partnership as we build the future workforce and drive new innovations,” said Rowan University Provost Tony Lowman. “Rowan University is proud to support the Navy and the U.S. defense industry as a whole, so they have the best and brightest talent available to develop the world’s most advanced technologies.”

