NAWCAD Lakehurst certifies new testing equipment for Ship Motion Platform

After three years of development, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst successfully qualified the Motion Platform Aerial Sensor Suite (MPASS) prototype system for future use with the Ship Motion Platform. The system can simulate the behavior of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and can carry payloads of up to 100 pounds while reaching speeds of up to 17 knots. With a focus on autonomous control the system can accelerate advancement in UAV capabilities, particularly in-flight dynamics and landing performance across different sea states, all without requiring airframes, ships, or Federal Aviation Administration approval.

Working in collaboration with the prime contractor Spidercam, MPASS "flies" a six-degree-of-freedom dolly using catenary cables, simulating the behavior of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for developmental purposes. The system can carry payloads of up to 100 pounds and reach speeds of up to 17 knots. Depending on the payload and how the system is installed, MPASS can operate at altitudes between 50 and 90 feet, providing a versatile platform for evaluating UAV guidance systems, machine learning applications, and developing dynamic UAV control systems.



SMP lead site engineering technician Harry Beals noted that MPASS goes beyond the organic development of Autonomous Control Systems for UAVs through model-based engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance obstacle avoidance and control. By enabling data acquisition and self-governance of vehicle control functions Beals said there is minimal to no human intervention even in new environments, which he said allows for extended operation of UAVs and bipeds.



UAV lead test engineer Rob Pellegrino said the system is set for installation at the SMP site in Fiscal Year 2026, utilizing retractable towers for a maximum height of 133 feet. While the system supports manual control, its primary focus is autonomous control, enabling consistent, repeatable UAV control system testing. Pellegrino said this approach can accelerate advancement in UAV capabilities, particularly in-flight dynamics and landing performance across different sea states, all without requiring airframes, ships, or Federal Aviation Administration approval.



Beyond UAVs, the MPASS system also supports obstacle avoidance control for omnidirectional vehicles in shipboard environments and provides methodologies for mitigating undesired motion in autonomous systems caused by ship motion.



The MPASS was recently tested during a two-week period using Lakehurst’s Hangar 4 for proof-of-concept and qualification testing. Working alongside the Science and Technology group at Lakehurst, Pellegrino said the system met all system-level requirements and achieved key objectives, providing valuable early insights into the system’s performance and potential for future uses.



“MPASS was always described as a new way to approach UAV development, allowing designers to separate the control system from the airframe. Finally seeing the system in action, being operated via an external control system, really put some perspective on the opportunities the system provides,” Pellegrino said. “At its core, MPASS provides a real-world, large-scale test environment that is independent of the constraints that come with operating UAVs, allowing for tailored control system development as well as mission feasibility studies. I can't wait to see it installed at the Ship Motion Platform test site.”



Pellegrino said the team overcame several obstacles to complete the qualification process, including facility issues and technical integration hurdles. He credited the Naval Innovative Science and Engineering Rapid Prototype Experimentation and Demonstration team and others for helping finish the testing process.