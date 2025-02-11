Mission: Unstoppable – Winn ACH clinical sergeant major’s life, leadership accomplishments serve as beacon to staff, Soldiers

Photo By Kevin Larson | Winn Army Community Hospital clinical services Sgt. Maj. Bryan Wright is pinned with...... read more read more Photo By Kevin Larson | Winn Army Community Hospital clinical services Sgt. Maj. Bryan Wright is pinned with his Expert Field Medical Badge Dec. 29, 2024, during a ceremony at Fort Moore. From small-town Florida boy to U.S. Army sergeant major, Wright’s journey through life shows the capacity the human spirit has for overcoming adversity. Born and raised in Palatka, Florida, Wright began his Army career in 1994. He joined the Army as an artilleryman, worked his way to being the chief clinical sergeant major at Winn Army Community Hospital, and, after several tries, earned the EFMB. see less | View Image Page

From small-town Florida boy to U.S. Army sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Bryan Weston Wright’s journey through life shows the capacity the human spirit has for overcoming adversity.



Born and raised in Palatka, Florida, Wright began his Army career in 1994. He joined the Army as an artilleryman, worked his way to being the chief clinical sergeant major at Winn Army Community Hospital, and, after several tries, earned the Expert Field Medial Badge.



“I wanted to be [in] combat arms,” Wright said. “For five years, I served in that role before transitioning to the U.S. Army Reserves and training as a 68J, medical supply specialist.



While serving in the Army Reserves, 9/11 happened. The events of that day reignited his sense of duty, prompting him to rejoin active duty in 2004. Wright transitioned from combat arms to the medical field when he came back. It was a decision that was inspired by his life-long desire to help others.



“Working in the medical field was something I always wanted to do,” Wright said. “After returning to active duty, I knew I wanted to make this a career. Supporting the warfighter I once was felt like the perfect place for me.”



As his career evolved, so did his goals. Wright embraced leadership roles, including serving as a first sergeant and later as an equal opportunity advisor to the Medical Readiness Command, East’s commanding general. Growing his leadership skills and working with Soldiers and civilians across the medical command’s footprint shaped Wright’s path and helped fulfill his need to serve others.



“Being able to lead, train, and build relationships for something bigger than me was incredible,” he said.



But Wright’s career and life took a drastic turn in 2019, putting his future at risk.



He was diagnosed with cancer.



“At that time, I thought my life and career were over,” Wright said.



With the support of strong leadership and his own determination, Wright fought through more than a year of treatment while continuing to work as much as possible. His zeal to be a servant leader is what kept him going.



“I told myself I wasn’t done serving,” Wright said. “I had too much left to give.”



Wright successfully fought his cancer and was completing his treatments in 2022 when he received more good news. The sergeant major promotion list was published, and Wright was selected to attend the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy at Fort Bliss, Texas.



His selection to become a senior noncommissioned officer in the Army is what reignited his drive to tackle unfinished goals, including earning the coveted Expert Field Medical Badge.



“This was my third attempt at earning the EFMB,” Wright said. “But it wasn’t just about the badge. It was about proving to myself and others that you can achieve anything if you put your heart and soul into it.” His perseverance paid off, and he achieved the honor he had long pursued.



Command Sgt. Maj. Eddie Miller, Winn Army Community Hospital’s senior enlisted advisor, said Wright’s accomplishments both personal and professional show his mettle. It takes internal fortitude to earn the badge, Miller said.

“The EFMB is more than just a badge—it represents resilience, determination, and excellence,” he said. “Wright’s story is one that every Soldier can look up to.”



Wright’s role as Winn’s chief clinical sergeant major solidifies his legacy as a leader who not only exemplifies the Army’s values but lives them every day. Winn Army Community Hospital director and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield U.S. Army Medical Department commander Col. Margaret Berryman praised Wright’s warrior spirit, both for its selfless service and grit.



“Sgt. Maj. Wright’s journey is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through hard work and perseverance,” Berryman said. “His leadership and dedication inspire everyone at our military treatment facility. Having Wright on the ‘Winn’ing team here is special. He motivates all of us to be better and not settle.”



For Wright, his journey is about more than personal accomplishments.



“It’s not about the rank or the badges,” he said. “It’s about serving others and making a difference. Never leave anything on the table—life is too short for regrets.”