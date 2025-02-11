Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mission: Unstoppable – Winn ACH clinical sergeant major’s life, leadership accomplishments serve as beacon to staff, Soldiers [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mission: Unstoppable – Winn ACH clinical sergeant major’s life, leadership accomplishments serve as beacon to staff, Soldiers

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Kevin Larson 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Winn Army Community Hospital clinical services Sgt. Maj. Bryan Wright is pinned with his Expert Field Medical Badge Dec. 29, 2024, during a ceremony at Fort Moore.

    From small-town Florida boy to U.S. Army sergeant major, Wright’s journey through life shows the capacity the human spirit has for overcoming adversity.

    Born and raised in Palatka, Florida, Wright began his Army career in 1994. He joined the Army as an artilleryman, worked his way to being the chief clinical sergeant major at Winn Army Community Hospital, and, after several tries, earned the EFMB.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 13:05
    Photo ID: 8867872
    VIRIN: 241220-O-WJ404-6012
    Resolution: 2087x3051
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission: Unstoppable – Winn ACH clinical sergeant major’s life, leadership accomplishments serve as beacon to staff, Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mission: Unstoppable – Winn ACH clinical sergeant major’s life, leadership accomplishments serve as beacon to staff, Soldiers
    Mission: Unstoppable – Winn ACH clinical sergeant major’s life, leadership accomplishments serve as beacon to staff, Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mission: Unstoppable &ndash; Winn ACH clinical sergeant major&rsquo;s life, leadership accomplishments serve as beacon to staff, Soldiers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    cancer
    East
    MRC
    DHA
    EFMB
    MRC East
    DHN East
    DHN
    The East

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download