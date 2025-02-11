Mission: Unstoppable – Winn ACH clinical sergeant major’s life, leadership accomplishments serve as beacon to staff, Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Winn Army Community Hospital clinical services Sgt. Maj. Bryan Wright is pinned with his Expert Field Medical Badge Dec. 29, 2024, during a ceremony at Fort Moore.



From small-town Florida boy to U.S. Army sergeant major, Wright’s journey through life shows the capacity the human spirit has for overcoming adversity.



Born and raised in Palatka, Florida, Wright began his Army career in 1994. He joined the Army as an artilleryman, worked his way to being the chief clinical sergeant major at Winn Army Community Hospital, and, after several tries, earned the EFMB.