Air National Guard and Royal Thai Air Force begin planning on Enduring Partners 25

Courtesy Photo | Group Photo from the Initial Planning Conference (IPC) for Enduring Partners 2025 in Thailand from February 6, 2025. (Courtesy Photo)

With a renewed focus on improving combat readiness and combined joint interoperability, airmen from the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) and the Washington Air National Guard (WA ANG) participated in the Initial Planning Conference (IPC) for Enduring Partners 2025 in Thailand from February 3-7, 2025.



“The IPC went extremely well. Both the Royal Thai Air Force and Washington Air National Guard brought motivated experts to the planning table, making it a highly collaborative and productive conference,” said Col. Carrie Wentzel, Director of Staff and co-chair of the conference. “The goal of EP25 is to leverage each military’s strengths to enhance combat readiness and interoperability between the Royal Thai Air Force and Washington Air National Guard.”



This year’s exercise will follow the Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) Concept, which integrates mission impacts across air, space, and cyber domains. Participants from the Washington Air National Guard will travel to Thailand to take part in the Field Training Exercise (FTX) and Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) with RTAF units. Key topics covered during the exercise will include air operations, ground-controlled interception, Air Force special warfare, cyber operations, combat communication, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, medical logistics, and space operations.



Enduring Partners 2025 is scheduled to take place from August 18-29, 2025, in Nakhon Ratchasima Province. The exercise will build upon the successes of EP23 and EP24 while incorporating new partner nations that have expressed interest in participation.



“This is our third iteration of Enduring Partners. Each has been unique, making history by integrating new concepts and capabilities into the scenario,” Wentzel noted. “EP25 will undoubtedly continue this trend, strengthening our relationship with our state partner of over 22 years and our treaty ally of more than 70 years.”



Since formalizing their partnership through the State Partnership Program in 2002, the Washington National Guard and the Royal Thai Armed Forces have engaged in regular exchanges, engagements, and exercises. These ongoing collaborations enhance mutual capabilities, strengthen security cooperation, and foster people-to-people connections that extend beyond military operations.