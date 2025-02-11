Unexpected love: A CYS romance started in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz

Courtesy Photo | Ty and Ally Hunt celebrate their wedding day after reconnecting years after working...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Ty and Ally Hunt celebrate their wedding day after reconnecting years after working together as Child and Youth Program Assistants at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. Now, both living in Savannah, Georgia, and working at Hunter Army Airfield, the newlyweds continue to support military families working for CYS. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- The sound of Mr. Bobby’s animated Preschool 1 classroom filled the halls of the Landstuhl Child Development Center 1, a familiar soundtrack to Ty and Ally Hunt’s workdays. It was 2018 and both found themselves working as Child and Youth Program Assistants for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz.



“We started in different classrooms at first,” recalled Ty. “But over time, we worked in the same class with Mr. Bobby.”



The job was challenging yet rewarding but having each other to lean on made it easier. And then, as life often does, it led them in different directions.



In 2019, Ally left Germany, while Ty stayed behind, building his life in Europe. But time and distance didn’t faze their friendship. Eventually, Ty found himself back in the United States, and like a well-read book being reopened after years on the shelf, their story picked up where it left off.



Their friendship slow burned into something deeper. Soon, they weren’t just catching up on life--they were building a future together.



And now, four months into marriage, it still feels like a dream for the recent newlyweds.



Ally smiled. “It all just fell into place, and you know, the rest is history.”



Now, both living in Savannah, Georgia, and working at Hunter Army Airfield, Ally and Ty are embracing their next chapter together. Their life is filled with travel, horror movies, discovering new restaurants and continuing to work for DFMWR Child and Youth Services.



Art was always a passion they shared, dating back to their original CYS days in Germany.



One of their proudest moments was seeing hundreds of CYS employees at Hunter Army Airfield, wearing a fun t-shirt they designed for a professional training day.



“I still can’t believe they picked our design,” said Ally, shaking her head.



“Yeah,” grinned Ty. “It was so surreal.”



But beyond their common hobbies, they say it’s the little things that make their relationship work.



“She puts up with me being extra,” laughed Ty. “And she’s way more organized than I’ll ever be. And she’s kind to everyone.”



Ally blushed. “And Ty? He has the biggest heart. He’s quiet, but he’s always making people laugh. The kids adore him.”



Looking back, neither of them expected their love story to start in a childcare center for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. But life has a funny way of leading you exactly where you’re meant to be.



For those considering a job with Child and Youth Services, Ty offers simple advice:



“Be patient. You’re an advocate for the kids. It’s hard work, but worth it.”



Ally agreed. “Also, it’s important to have a genuine love for children. If you do, it’ll be one of the most rewarding experiences of your life.”



Love sometimes begins with a friendship. Sometimes, it finds you in the most unexpected places.



That’s the beauty of the Hunts’ journey. What began as just another job led to the greatest adventure of all.



For CYS job opportunities, interested applicants can attend the Child and Youth Services Job Fair, March 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Landstuhl Youth Center, bldg. 93812 or visit https://www.usajobs.gov/.



Child and Youth services provide fun, high-quality programs that support military children, teens and students while helping Army families balance mission demands and parental responsibilities.