Unexpected love: A CYS romance started in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz

Ty and Ally Hunt celebrate their wedding day after reconnecting years after working together as Child and Youth Program Assistants at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. Now, both living in Savannah, Georgia, and working at Hunter Army Airfield, the newlyweds continue to support military families working for CYS. (Courtesy photo)