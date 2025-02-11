Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unexpected love: A CYS romance started in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz

    Unexpected love: A CYS romance started in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.12.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Ty and Ally Hunt celebrate their wedding day after reconnecting years after working together as Child and Youth Program Assistants at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. Now, both living in Savannah, Georgia, and working at Hunter Army Airfield, the newlyweds continue to support military families working for CYS. (Courtesy photo)

    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Unexpected love: A CYS romance started in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz

    love
    Hunter Army Airfield
    Child and Youth Services
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

