LTAMDS successfully executes Missile Flight Test

White Sands Missile Range, N.M. - On February 7, 2025, PEO Missiles and Space executed a successful missile flight test against a Cruise Missile threat surrogate here. LTAMDS successfully detected, tracked, and classified the Cruise Missile threat surrogate while integrated with IBCS, which determined an engagement solution. A Patriot Advanced Capability-2 Guidance Enhanced Missile – TBM (PAC-2 GEM-T) interceptor successfully destroyed the Cruise Missile threat target using data from the sensor’s primary array while operating in a 360° surveillance mode. This MFT was a critical step forward in the system's development and a key demonstration of its engagement capability.
|02.11.2025
|02.11.2025 15:31
|490570
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|31
|0
