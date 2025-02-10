Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTAMDS successfully executes Missile Flight Test

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Story by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    White Sands Missile Range, N.M. - On February 7, 2025, PEO Missiles and Space executed a successful missile flight test against a Cruise Missile threat surrogate here. LTAMDS successfully detected, tracked, and classified the Cruise Missile threat surrogate while integrated with IBCS, which determined an engagement solution. A Patriot Advanced Capability-2 Guidance Enhanced Missile – TBM (PAC-2 GEM-T) interceptor successfully destroyed the Cruise Missile threat target using data from the sensor’s primary array while operating in a 360° surveillance mode. This MFT was a critical step forward in the system's development and a key demonstration of its engagement capability.

