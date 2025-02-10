The Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor is a radar system used to detect and defeat advanced threats, including ballistic and hypersonic weapons. (Official U.S. Army photo)
|02.01.2025
|02.11.2025 15:31
|8866256
|250201-A-UG834-7063
|937x661
|131.49 KB
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|8
|0
LTAMDS successfully executes Missile Flight Test
