    LTAMDS successfully executes Missile Flight Test

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    The Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor is a radar system used to detect and defeat advanced threats, including ballistic and hypersonic weapons. (Official U.S. Army photo)

