Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Royal Malaysian Air Force members honor fallen comrade

    Royal Malaysian Air Force members honor fallen comrade

    Courtesy Photo | Royal Malaysian Air Force members pay their respects to the late Col. Hasnol Abu...... read more read more

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Story by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    While the partnership between Washington and Malaysia is relatively new, it has already fostered deep and lasting impacts for both parties.

    Ahead of this week’s Airmen-to-Airmen talks between the Washington Air National Guard and the Royal Malaysian Air Force, the delegation took a moment to visit the memorial for Col. Hasnol Abu Hassan, a Royal Malaysian Air Force officer who passed away after experiencing a medical emergency in November 2021.

    “We deeply value our Malaysian partners, and when they expressed a desire to visit the memorial site, we were honored to accommodate them,” said Brig. Gen. Ken Borchers, Commanding General of the Washington Air National Guard.

    Col. Hasnol tragically passed away just before participating in an Airmen-to-Airmen talk in November 2021. With assistance from the Washington Air National Guard, the Royal Malaysian Air Force was able to coordinate all necessary arrangements for a proper Muslim funeral.

    Islamic traditions emphasize the importance of burying the deceased as soon as possible, ideally within 24 hours. Given that the flight back to Malaysia takes approximately 20 hours, the decision was made to hold the ceremony in Washington state.

    With support from chaplains at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Washington Air National Guard headquarters arranged for Col. Hasnol’s funeral at the House of Mercy, an all-Muslim cemetery near Covington, Wash. Word of his passing quickly spread, and the Malaysian-American community in the Pacific Northwest came together, with more than 100 people attending the ceremony. In Malaysia, members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force and Col. Hasnol’s family watched the service via live stream.

    “This was a tragic loss, but it also strengthened our bond with Malaysia in an extraordinary way,” said Borchers. “We, the Washington Guardsmen, are honored to uphold what we consider a sacred trust in having Col. Hasnol laid to rest on Washington soil.”

    Washington and Malaysia have been partner nations through the National Guard State Partnership Program since 2017.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 14:41
    Story ID: 490559
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Malaysian Air Force members honor fallen comrade, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Royal Malaysian Air Force members honor fallen comrade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fallen
    Malaysia
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    airmen to airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download