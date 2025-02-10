Royal Malaysian Air Force members honor fallen comrade

Courtesy Photo | Royal Malaysian Air Force members pay their respects to the late Col. Hasnol Abu...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Royal Malaysian Air Force members pay their respects to the late Col. Hasnol Abu Hassan, a Royal Malaysian Air Force colonel that passed away after sustaining a medical emergency in Nov. 2021, at his grave site in Covington, Wash, Feb. 10, 2025. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

While the partnership between Washington and Malaysia is relatively new, it has already fostered deep and lasting impacts for both parties.



Ahead of this week’s Airmen-to-Airmen talks between the Washington Air National Guard and the Royal Malaysian Air Force, the delegation took a moment to visit the memorial for Col. Hasnol Abu Hassan, a Royal Malaysian Air Force officer who passed away after experiencing a medical emergency in November 2021.



“We deeply value our Malaysian partners, and when they expressed a desire to visit the memorial site, we were honored to accommodate them,” said Brig. Gen. Ken Borchers, Commanding General of the Washington Air National Guard.



Col. Hasnol tragically passed away just before participating in an Airmen-to-Airmen talk in November 2021. With assistance from the Washington Air National Guard, the Royal Malaysian Air Force was able to coordinate all necessary arrangements for a proper Muslim funeral.



Islamic traditions emphasize the importance of burying the deceased as soon as possible, ideally within 24 hours. Given that the flight back to Malaysia takes approximately 20 hours, the decision was made to hold the ceremony in Washington state.



With support from chaplains at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Washington Air National Guard headquarters arranged for Col. Hasnol’s funeral at the House of Mercy, an all-Muslim cemetery near Covington, Wash. Word of his passing quickly spread, and the Malaysian-American community in the Pacific Northwest came together, with more than 100 people attending the ceremony. In Malaysia, members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force and Col. Hasnol’s family watched the service via live stream.



“This was a tragic loss, but it also strengthened our bond with Malaysia in an extraordinary way,” said Borchers. “We, the Washington Guardsmen, are honored to uphold what we consider a sacred trust in having Col. Hasnol laid to rest on Washington soil.”



Washington and Malaysia have been partner nations through the National Guard State Partnership Program since 2017.