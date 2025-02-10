Washington National Guard stryker brigade hosts maneuver warfare symposium at Camp Murray

Camp Murray, WA – The Washington National Guard’s 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) convened its inaugural Maneuver Warfare Symposium last weekend at Camp Murray, bringing together military leaders, tacticians, and defense experts to explore innovative approaches to modern combat operations.



The symposium, held on Jan. 31, 2025, attracted more than 200 participants, including National Guard members, active-duty leaders, and academic experts in military strategy. Attendees engaged in a series of discussions and presentations aimed at refining maneuver warfare principles in a rapidly evolving battlefield environment.



Collaborative Learning and Innovation



The symposium featured a lineup of presentations delivered by subject-matter experts such as Dr. Brian Steed, a military history professor with the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Leonhard, author of “The Principles of War in the Information Age”, followed by question and answer sessions.



Topics ranged from the philosophy of maneuver warfare to the importance of narrative control, and what recent global conflicts can tell us about the future of modern warfare.



“It's great to have [people] from all ranks and echelons sit down to discuss these topics,” said 1st Sgt. Britt Anderson, Alpha Company, 181st Brigade Support Battalion, 81st SBCT, WA ARNG. “The information shared here is incredibly current and up-to-date.”



Attendees had the opportunity to participate in virtual wargaming sessions, where they analyzed real-world scenarios and tested new approaches to maneuver operations.



“We covered everything from electronic warfare to the ongoing situation in Ukraine,” said Anderson. “Having access to fresh data and insights about what's happening on battlefields around the world right now is invaluable.”



Modern Challenges, Evolving Solutions

With a strong emphasis on adaptability, technology integration, and strategic thinking, the symposium aimed to provide leaders with the framework to better understand how they can adapt to emerging threats and the changing operational demands.



"Several presenters emphasized the importance of using insights from ongoing conflicts to adapt our strategies and better prepare for future challenges,” said 1st Lt. Nectaly Barbosa, a scout platoon leader with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st SBCT. “I thought that perspective was really valuable.”



Collectively, the symposium emphasized to Barbosa “how rapidly the battlefield is evolving, especially with the rise of drone warfare, and the significant adjustments our strategies will need to accommodate that.”



As commander of a platoon who’s primary mission is to serve as the commander’s eyes and ears on the battlefield, combining traditional maneuver tactics with emerging capabilities such as unmanned aircraft systems is especially relevant to leaders like Barbosa.



"I think having the conversation about how we train and maybe incorporating more practical training scenarios, as was mentioned,” Barbosa said. “For example, we could make better use of some of the capabilities we already have, like our drones. Especially within the recon platoon, we have assets that we haven’t utilized enough simply because the focus hasn’t been there. Now seems like the perfect time to revisit and emphasize those capabilities, ensuring they’re put to better use.”



Looking Ahead



For many attendees, the symposium was an opportunity to connect theory with practice, and lead into a two-day externally evaluated command post exercise.



“It’s the concept of providing Soldiers with a mission and a narrative,” said Anderson. “It’s about being able to identify and communicate that narrative, giving Soldiers a clear sense of purpose. It’s like the old-school concept of ‘the big picture,’ helping them understand what they’re doing, their role, and how it ties into the larger mission.”



By blending strategic dialogue with practical training, the lessons from this symposium will undoubtedly influence how 81st SBCT leaders tackle XCTC this summer.

