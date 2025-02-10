A New Era in Testing: USAF TPS Partners with Stanford and Silicon Valley for AI and Emerging Technologies Course

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys | United States Air Force Test Pilot School staff and students visit Silicon Valley...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys | United States Air Force Test Pilot School staff and students visit Silicon Valley companies like Wisk on the leading edge of aerospace autonomy, Jan. 22, 2025, during its inaugural “Test of AI and Emerging Technologies” course in partnership with Stanford University and the Department of the Air Force’s Stanford AI Studio. This historic collaboration marks the school’s first major engagement with academia in recent memory and is part of a broader effort to prepare future military test leaders for the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, data-driven systems, and autonomous technologies. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

The United States Air Force Test Pilot School has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative, completing its inaugural “Test of AI and Emerging Technologies” course in partnership with Stanford University and the Department of the Air Force’s Stanford AI Studio. This historic collaboration marks the school’s first major engagement with academia in recent memory and is part of a broader effort to prepare future military test leaders for the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, data-driven systems, and autonomous technologies.



The course, which took place from Jan. 13-24, was a key component of TPS’s new Data-Driven Test program, a five-week curriculum integrated throughout the year-long Flight and Space Test Courses. By blending classroom instruction, hands-on testing, and industry engagement, TPS is ensuring its graduates remain at the forefront of modern military test and evaluation.



Preparing Test Leaders for the Future of AI in Defense



The Data-Driven Test program is designed to equip students with the expertise needed to test and evaluate next-generation autonomous systems, advanced mission capabilities, and data-intensive platforms. As the Air Force accelerates its adoption of Collaborative Combat Aircraft, data-driven kill webs, and advanced simulation environments, TPS is evolving its curriculum to ensure its test professionals are ready to lead in this new era.



“The Air Force Test Center is laser focused on the next era of test, in particular the integration of game-changing capabilities such as AI and machine learning that promise to transform warfighting,” said Col. Maryann Karlen, Air Force Test Center Deputy Commander. “Through its Data-Driven Test program, TPS is on the leading edge of AFTC’s efforts to educate, research, and integrating AI-driven capabilities across the Air Force and Space Force.”



A Curriculum Blending AI Theory with Hands-On Application



Over the two-week course, TPS students engaged in an intensive blend of academic instruction, real-world applications, and direct collaboration with industry leaders.



Week 1: Foundations of AI and Machine Learning at Stanford

The program began with coursework at Stanford University, led by Dr. Marco Pavone from Stanford’s Aeronautics and Astronautics Department. Students explored core AI principles, including autonomous stacks, robotic perception, decision-making algorithms, and imitation learning. The curriculum combined theoretical instruction, guest lectures, and hands-on coding exercises using robotic systems to illustrate how AI-driven autonomy compares to traditional control methods.



Week 2: Engaging with Silicon Valley’s Aerospace Tech Leaders

In the second week, TPS students traveled to Silicon Valley, where they visited industry leaders such as NVIDIA, Autodesk, Skydio, Lighter Than Air Research, Lockheed Martin Space, Astranis, Wisk, and Windborne. These visits allowed students to see firsthand how AI, sensor fusion, software-defined mission systems, and open-architecture standards are revolutionizing aerospace development.

By immersing students in cutting-edge technology development, TPS is strengthening the defense-industry-academia collaboration that has been foundational to innovation since the early days of Silicon Valley.



Beyond the Course: AI in Flight, Space, and Mission Systems



The two-week Stanford engagement was just the beginning. The Data-Driven Test program continues its five weeks of intensive learning throughout the year-long TPS curriculum with dedicated coursework and hands-on applications in flight sciences, space systems, and mission technologies.



• Flight and Space Sciences: Students develop neural network-based reinforcement learning algorithms for real-world flight test scenarios.

• Mission Systems: AI and machine learning applications are introduced into advanced sensing, electronic warfare, combat identification, and radar detection exercises.

• Capstone Projects: Students lead final exercises using the X-62 fighter autonomy testbed and the Joint Simulation Environment to develop and test AI-driven combat agents in operationally relevant scenarios.



Bridging the Gap Between Academia and Military Test & Evaluation



The integration of Stanford University and Silicon Valley expertise into TPS represents a modern evolution of a decades-long relationship between military test, academia, and industry. Historically, TPS partnered with universities in the 1960s to develop the Aerospace Research Pilot School, a precursor to astronaut training. Today, as AI reshapes the landscape of modern warfare, this new initiative continues that legacy - ensuring TPS remains the world’s premier flight test institution.



A key partner in the effort was the Stanford AI Studio, led by Col. Jason Hansberger and Maj. John Alora. The AI Studio connects defense, academia, and industry to drive AI-based solutions into operational Air Force capabilities. Their expertise was instrumental in shaping the course’s defense-relevant curriculum.



A Lasting Impact on Military Test & Evaluation



With its successful completion, the Test of AI and Emerging Technologies course represents a pivotal shift in TPS’s curriculum, ensuring future classes will continue to benefit from AI education and industry engagement. The program also supports broader Air Force modernization priorities, equipping TPS graduates to test and validate autonomous, AI-driven systems that will define future warfighting capabilities.



“By dedicating time in our curriculum to AI and data-driven test methodologies, TPS is ensuring our graduates remain at the cutting edge of military technology,” said Col. James Valpiani, TPS commandant. “Long after data-driven technologies are in warfighter hands, TPS will have the Data-Driven Test program as a template for identifying and preparing the Department’s test enterprise for the next technological horizon.”



Through initiatives like the Data-Driven Test program, TPS continues its 80-year tradition of producing the world’s finest test leaders, ensuring that the Air Force maintains its advantage in rapidly evolving warfighting domains.