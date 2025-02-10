Maximize the MILITARY STAR® Savings with Presidents’ Day Deals at the Exchange

Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can enjoy a host of savings and discounts...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can enjoy a host of savings and discounts this month in honor of Presidents’ Day with MILITARY STAR®. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can enjoy a host of savings and discounts this month in honor of Presidents’ Day with MILITARY STAR®.



Cardholders can enjoy 15% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants on Feb. 17, plus $10 off concession purchases of $25 or more with a required coupon. Coupons are available at central checkout areas.



From Feb. 14 through Feb. 17, cardholders can maximize the presidential savings with an extra 10% off clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, select jewelry, watches, linens and tabletop merchandise when using their MILITARY STAR card.



“MILITARY STAR cardholders can get even more out of their Exchange benefit this Presidents’ Day with a variety of discounts,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted. “Adding the limited-time offers to the MILITARY STAR’s year-round benefits and rewards makes the card the go-to solution for military shoppers.”



The MILITARY STAR savings continue with everyday benefits including:



• 5¢ off every gallon of fuel at Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange facilities.

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free standard shipping on online orders.



Cardholders also receive the added security of chip technology, the ease of tap-to-pay and the ability to add MILITARY STAR to mobile wallets.



For more information or to apply for a MILITARY STAR card, see an Exchange associate or visit https://aafes.media/milstarpa.



