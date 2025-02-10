MAPA puts post resources at fingertips

Courtesy Photo | The My Army Post App provides quick access to hours, contact information, and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The My Army Post App provides quick access to hours, contact information, and turn-by-turn navigation for resources across Fort Carson. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The My Army Post App (MAPA) is a user-friendly app providing current information and resources to the Mountain Post community. The app features push notifications in event of gate closures, weather delays, real-time status on traffic at the gates, turn-by-turn navigation and upcoming events.



Resources across the installation are listed under 16 categories and can also be found using the search feature. Each entry lists hours, contact information, an address with the option to navigate to the location and can include links to additional information.



MAPA is a one-stop shop for all newcomers providing new Soldiers, Families and employees quick access to the Newcomers Guide and a direct link to the Newcomers Page on the Fort Carson website.

Users can personalize their MAPA experience by bookmarking their favorite events, gates and resources. Bookmark items by clicking the icon in the right top corner of an entry and it will be added to your homepage for easy access. The home page also includes emergency phone numbers, current weather conditions and notifications.



Each resource page features a contribute button allowing users to notify the community about long wait times and help ensure hours, locations and contact information is accurate.

In September 2023, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George, requested Army Software Factory to develop a modern app for Soldiers and families to use.



The original pilot program began with six installations and expanded March 2024 when George requested Fort Carson and three other installations to participate. Fort Carson’s MAPA went live three months later. In August the pilot phase concluded, and Army Materiel Command (AMC) took on MAPA and started the full migration from the Digital Garrison app.



As of Jan. 24, 2025, there are 27 Army installations on the app allowing individuals to easily switch between installations while on temporary duty assignment or reassigned to a new post. Installations are added regularly which allows users to stay in the know wherever they go.



MAPA is available to download for free through Google Play and the Apple App Store.