178th Security Forces Squadron conducts Agile Combat Employment training

Photo By Shane Hughes | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 178th Security Forces Squadron, Ohio National Guard defend their fighting position against a simulated enemy attack Feb. 4, 2025 during annual training at Camp Holland in Butlerville, Indiana. The training, primarily focused on mission planning, included attacking and defending positions and aligning tactics with the Air Force doctrine of Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)

More than 20 airmen assigned to the 178th Wing, Ohio Air National Guard completed four days of training Wednesday at Camp Holland in Butlerville, Indiana.



The training focused on air based defense and included airmen from the 178th Security Forces Squadron, 178th Communication Squadron, and the 123rd Air Control Squadron.



“We’re identifying how we can operate with all of these adjacent units to identify gaps and increase our readiness posture,” said Tech. Sgt. Jacob Harmon, a weapons and tactics instructor assigned to the 178th SFS.



At the start of each training day, the airmen received a series of warning orders, a preliminary notice given by a commander to subordinate units, informing them of a potential upcoming operation or action, allowing them to begin preparations and planning before receiving the full operational order. After receiving the warning orders, the squad leaders began analyzing the mission, building timelines, developing multiple courses of action, utilize wargaming to test and refine their plans to incorporate contingencies they might face in the field. After developing their mission plans, the squad leaders were required to brief higher headquarters to get approval. After getting approval, the squad leaders briefed their teams on the plan, conducted pre-combat checks and battle drills before leading them out into the wooded hills to complete their mission.



Each day, the airmen were split into two squads and given different missions: one squad had to locate their objective and build defensive fighting positions while the other squad attacked. On the next day, the squads switched roles.



“We’re used to defensive missions,” said Tech. Sgt. Johnny Dean, a flight chief assigned to the 178th SFS. “It took a different level of planning and a different style of thinking to plan an offensive mission as opposed to a defensive mission, because it’s a whole different set of circumstances and there’s a lot of different considerations to think about in that regard.”



Dean said that when he’s on a defensive mission he’s thinking about how to secure his objective long term, and the various priorities of work required, such as digging defensive fighting positions and alternative fighting position, fortifying those positions, developing intersecting fields of fire, logistical and sustainment priorities, and overall risk management.



“When everything comes together and you go out there and get into position, it’s gratifying,” said Tech. Sgt. Seth Lamb, a squad leader assigned to the 178th SFS. “It’s gratifying when you see your team go out there and do what they’re supposed to do and everyone comes back having learned something new.”



According to Air Force Doctrine Note 1-21, air bases are no longer considered a sanctuary from attack, and forces must operate in contested environments through a combination of active and passive defenses to counter threats in all domains.



“Our near-peer adversaries have the same capabilities we do, and if we don’t get really good at doing these things better, then it’ll result in mission failure when we get in theatre,” Harmon said. “We need to give our tactical leaders the tools to be better leaders in these environments.”