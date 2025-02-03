Listen to the Beat - Heart Health Month at NHB

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Take heart… Machinist’s Mate, Nuclear Power 2nd Class Grace McCracken, assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Take heart… Machinist’s Mate, Nuclear Power 2nd Class Grace McCracken, assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Health Promotion and Wellness department, crafted several static displays, informative presentations and knowledge-based exhibitions throughout Naval Hospital Bremerton acknowledging February as Heart Health Month. Her work highlighted the need for multiple age groups – from those in their 20s up to those in their 60s - to beware of specific needs and warning signs, as well as another which focused on how multicolored foods are visual reminders of a wide range of nutrients (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

There are several heartfelt static displays, informative presentations and knowledge-based exhibitions throughout Naval Hospital Bremerton acknowledging February as Heart Health Month.



Whether it’s operational readiness or household responsibilities, from the deckplate to the domestic, cardiovascular endurance is a must.



At any age.



“Take steps now to adopt a healthier lifestyle to keep your heart healthy and avoid heart disease,” said Patricia Skinner, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton’s Health Promotion and Wellness coordinator. “While heart disease is often viewed as something to worry about when you get older, about six in 10 preventable heart disease and stroke deaths happen to people under age 65.”



There is a crucial need to remind every age group on having a healthy heart. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the number one cause of death in the U.S., with one person dying every 33 second from cardiovascular disease, with over 700,000 fatalities in 2022.



“Heart disease is a topic for adults of any age, including young adults,” Skinner continued. “Take steps now to reduce the risk of developing this disease which can negatively affect someone’s military career and compromise mission readiness,”



Although cardiologists note that there are a number of factors which can lead to heart disease, there are overlapping lifestyle indicators which are the usual suspects, such as tobacco usage, excessive alcohol intake, lack of physical activity, unhealthy eating habits and carrying extra weight. All puts a stress on the heart and entire cardiovascular system.



Skinner is helping lead the educational cardiovascular charge tailored for all age groups, advocating that everyone should choose a healthy eating plan, be physically active and learn the warning signs of a heart attack and stroke.



“Take care of your heart whatever age you are,” stressed Skinner, “Each age group is impacted differently by heart disease and can be prevented by establishing health habits early, like getting in regular physical activity in childhood, maintaining healthy weight, monitoring cholesterol levels and blood pressure in middle age and managing any chronic medical conditions to ensure a healthy lifestyle across all stages of life.”



Health Promotion and Wellness recommends the following for each age group:



In the 20s, people should find a doctor and ensure they have regular health [and dental] wellness exams. They also need to avoid nicotine products and steer clear of secondhand smoke.



“Smoking impacts the cardiovascular system in a number of ways from narrowing and thickening the arteries to raising blood pressure and heart rate to reducing oxygen supply,” Skinner said.



In the 30s, goals towards improved health should be to manage stress, be aware of family medical history and make heart-healthy living a family affair.



“There are a number of simply and effective ways to manage stress which include getting eight hours of sleep [preferably uninterrupted], daily exercise and focusing on nutritious eating habits,” stated Skinner.



In the 40s, people need to [continue to] watch their weight, find a workout routine they enjoy, and have their blood sugar level checked.



In the 50s, people need to get smart on warning signs. Heart attack symptoms in women can be different than a man. People also need to follow their treatment plan regarding lifestyle and diet change(s) and medication needs.



“Women can feel dizziness, upper back pressure, check discomfort, shortness of breath, feeling of indigestion, occasional neck, teeth or jaw discomfort, and fainting or extreme fatigue,” explained Skinner. “Men can feel a cold sweat, chest pressure or pain, shortness of breath or dizziness and pain in one or both arms, back, neck, jaw and abdomen.”



In the 60s, people need to watch their blood pressure, cholesterol and other related numbers closely. They also need to continue to exercise on a regular basis, consume smaller portions of nutrient-rich foods to maintain a healthy weight.



Health Promotion and Wellness is based upon the three foundational principles of nutrition, wellness and fitness. Food consumption plays a sizable role in heart health. In accentuating the nutritional aspect, Machinist’s Mate, Nuclear Power 2nd Class Grace McCracken created a display showcasing a variety of multicolored foods, each offering a wide range of nutrients.



Red colored foods, such as strawberry and apples are considered good for the heart.

Orange colored foods like carrots and tangerines help eyesight.

Yellow foods like a yellow pepper can help a body heal cuts.

Brown fruits and vegetables give the body energy.

Blue foods – like blueberries - have nutrients and antioxidants to help reduce high blood pressure.

Green foods from kiwis to peas to broccoli help to combat germs.



Skinner noted that even though February is designated as heart health month and some New Year resolutions for getting back into shape include developing healthy heart habits, that enthusiasm can fade.



“It’s a concern all year,” exclaimed Skinner.



Skinner gave heart in summing up their campaign theme, “Bringing awareness about heart disease to those who are concerned about their health is gratifying, especially when those same individuals share their progress in losing weight, reducing their cholesterols levels, or getting their blood pressure under control. It’s a step in the right direction for those who take their heart health seriously and maintain consistent healthy habits throughout the year.”