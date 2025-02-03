Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Take heart… Machinist’s Mate, Nuclear Power 2nd Class Grace McCracken, assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Health Promotion and Wellness department, crafted several static displays, informative presentations and knowledge-based exhibitions throughout Naval Hospital Bremerton acknowledging February as Heart Health Month. Her work highlighted the need for multiple age groups – from those in their 20s up to those in their 60s - to beware of specific needs and warning signs, as well as another which focused on how multicolored foods are visual reminders of a wide range of nutrients (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 13:40
    VIRIN: 250210-N-HU933-2000
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Listen to the Beat - Heart Health Month at NHB, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

