Listen to the Beat - Heart Health Month at NHB

Take heart… Machinist’s Mate, Nuclear Power 2nd Class Grace McCracken, assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Health Promotion and Wellness department, crafted several static displays, informative presentations and knowledge-based exhibitions throughout Naval Hospital Bremerton acknowledging February as Heart Health Month. Her work highlighted the need for multiple age groups – from those in their 20s up to those in their 60s - to beware of specific needs and warning signs, as well as another which focused on how multicolored foods are visual reminders of a wide range of nutrients (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).