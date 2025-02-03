Take heart… Machinist’s Mate, Nuclear Power 2nd Class Grace McCracken, assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Health Promotion and Wellness department, crafted several static displays, informative presentations and knowledge-based exhibitions throughout Naval Hospital Bremerton acknowledging February as Heart Health Month. Her work highlighted the need for multiple age groups – from those in their 20s up to those in their 60s - to beware of specific needs and warning signs, as well as another which focused on how multicolored foods are visual reminders of a wide range of nutrients (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 13:40
|Photo ID:
|8864116
|VIRIN:
|250210-N-HU933-2000
|Resolution:
|4911x3684
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Listen to the Beat - Heart Health Month at NHB, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Listen to the Beat - Heart Health Month at NHB
No keywords found.