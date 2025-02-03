AFMC Headquarters recognizes top Airmen, civilians

Courtesy Photo | Air Force Materiel Command leadership pose for a group photo with the 2024...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Air Force Materiel Command leadership pose for a group photo with the 2024 Headquarters, AFMC annual award ceremony winners at the Hope Hotel near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Feb. 7. The annual awards ceremony celebrates members in eight different categories for their hard work and dedication to the mission. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command held their annual awards ceremony at the Hope Hotel near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Feb. 7 to spotlight individuals whose outstanding contributions significantly impacted the command’s mission in 2024.



In the ever-evolving world of aerospace and defense, excellence is more than recognitions, it’s a testament to dedication, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to the mission.



“Powering the world’s greatest Air Force is what we do,” said Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, AFMC Commander. “Everybody has a part, and I am extremely thankful for the work that this headquarters does for our Air Force, our Space Force, and our nation.”



Their achievements reflect the strength, precision, and readiness essential to maintain airpower dominance.



“The work that we do makes an impact, not only on our Air Force, but around the world,” said Chief Master Sgt. Bill Fitch, AFMC Command Chief. “Congratulations to the award winners and nominees. You have already proven yourself to be the best of the best.”



The 2024 HQ AFMC Annual Award winners are:



Airman of the Year: Airman 1st Class Brandon Esteves, Senior Emergency Actions Controller, AFMC Directorate of Air, Space and Cyberspace Operations



Estes authored, processed, and disseminated critical reports, delivering real-time, actionable intelligence to safeguard $65 billion in Department of Defense assets.



Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Kyle Woods, Cybersecurity Specialist, AFMC Directorate of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance



Woods organized Chief Information Security Officers to develop a $7.5 million bi-directional Cross Domain Solution ensuring operational redundancy. Woods also presented colors and full military honors for 41 funerals across five states as part of the honor guard, paying tribute to those who served.



Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Master Sgt. Turner Phillips, AFMC Directorate of Logistics, Civil Engineering, Force Protection, and Nuclear Integration



Phillips led executive operations for 228 personnel, serving as the sole military administrative support subject matter expert. His rapid response in resolving three AFMC deployment shortfall notices in 72 hours ensured mission continuity and readiness.



Company Grade Officer of the Year: 2nd Lt. Michael Stinger, Operations Analyst, AFMC Directorate of Strategic Plans, Programs, and Analyses



Stinger led the first comparative analysis of manned versus unmanned flight operations for the $1.1 billion Next-Generation Aerial Refueling System program. His team’s efforts shaped AI configurations for mission requirements, improving performance by 31%.



Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Carol Read-Arce, Aircraft Maintenance Action Officer, AFMC Directorate of Logistics, Civil Engineering, Force Protection, and Nuclear Integration



Read-Arce deployed as the maintenance officer in charge of 86 Airmen, $500,000 in equipment and four aircraft within 63 hours’ notice. Read-Arce exemplified strong leadership by facilitating Airmen on all airlift missions and creating a training plan for 45 Airmen and civilians.



Civilian of the Year (CAT I): Cindy Rauch, Executive Assistant, AFMC Directorate of Engineering



As the principal secretary to the EN Directorate, Rauch led administrative operations and scheduled over 500 meetings. She single-handedly organized three hiring panels for five critical leadership vacancies.



Civilian of the Year (CAT II): Jazmyn Turner, Affirmative Employment Manager, AFMC Directorate of Manpower, Personnel and Services



Turner led a 16-hour Equal Employment Opportunity sync, training 33 staff members on mission-critical strategies and ensuring compliance with federal statutes.



Civilian of the Year (CAT III): George Diehl, Data and Analytics Branch Chief, AFMC Directorate of Financial Management



Diehl led a six-person analyst team, advancing strategic initiatives and strengthening analytical capabilities. His efforts in co-leading an Air Force-wide working group were instrumental in developing a framework for enterprise-level tools and future technological advancements.



These award recipients embody excellence, leadership, and innovation. Their contributions ensure the lethality, readiness, and operational dominance of the Air Force.