AFMC Headquarters recognizes top Airmen, civilians

Air Force Materiel Command leadership pose for a group photo with the 2024 Headquarters, AFMC annual award ceremony winners at the Hope Hotel near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Feb. 7. The annual awards ceremony celebrates members in eight different categories for their hard work and dedication to the mission.
|02.07.2025
|02.10.2025 13:05
|8864016
|250207-F-XM083-1055
|8256x5504
|4.35 MB
|US
|2
|0
