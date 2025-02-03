Post-Tour Navy Recruiters Can Purchase Mini Recruiting Badges

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Feb. 10, 2025) -- Navy Recruiting Command has announced that post-tour recruiters will be able to purchase the miniature Post-Tour Recruiting Command Badge through Vanguard. This new initiative began Jan. 27, 2025 and ensures eligible Sailors can continue to display their hard-earned accomplishments after completing recruiting assignments.

    “The Navy Recruiting badge is a symbol of dedication and success in connecting the best and brightest individuals with the Navy’s mission,” Master Chief Navy Counselor Gerald Allchin, NRC National Chief Recruiter, said. “This effort allows our recruiters to proudly display their achievements and strengthens the connection between their service and the Navy’s core values.”

    Previously, full-size badges were issued by commands, with limited availability for replacements or additional purchases. The new process expands access to authorized badges while maintaining strict adherence to eligibility requirements. NRC has worked closely with the Uniform Matters Office to ensure compliance with Navy policies and procedures.

    To obtain a Post-Tour Recruiting Command ID badge, contact:

    Vanguard Customer Service: Vanguard East (800) 221-1264 / Vanguard West (800) 433-1334
    For more information, visit the Navy Recruiting Command website at www.cnrc.navy.mil or follow them on social media platforms.

