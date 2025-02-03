USNS Kanawha Awarded Navy Unit Commendation for Efforts while Deployed to U.S. Central Command

Photo By Brian Suriani | 250207-N-CX372-1123 NORFOLK, Va. (February 7, 2024)—Civil Service Mariners who crew...... read more read more Photo By Brian Suriani | 250207-N-CX372-1123 NORFOLK, Va. (February 7, 2024)—Civil Service Mariners who crew Military Sealift Command's fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196) pose for a group photo after the ship was awarded the Navy Unit Commendation while the vessel was pier-side on Naval Station Norfolk, Feb. 7. The crew earned the NUC for their efforts while deployed to U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Suriani) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. (February 7, 2025)—The Civil Service Mariners (CIVMAR) who crew Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196) were awarded the Navy Unit Commendation (NUC) ribbon during a ceremony aboard the ship while the ship was pier-side on Naval Station Norfolk, Feb. 7.



The crew earned the NUC for their efforts during the ship’s recent deployment to the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.



“Despite being caught off guard by the sudden deployment, the crew of USNS Kanawha rose to the challenge as Military Sealift Command has done for the past 75 years, answering the call of duty with professionalism and dedication,” said First Officer Anthony Canseco, USNS Kanawha’s Officer-in-Charge. “Operating in a contested environment, we quickly adapted to heightened threats, ensuring vital fuel deliveries to U.S. and allied forces in the region.”



“The crew’s resilience and commitment underscored MSC’s longstanding tradition of supporting global naval operations, even in the most demanding circumstances,” he added.



The NUC is awarded to any ship, aircraft or other unit of the Navy or Marine Corps that has distinguished itself by outstanding heroism in action against enemy forces and is the second highest unit award in the U.S. Navy; behind the Presidential Unit Citation.



Portions of the NUC citation Kanawha’s crew earned read as follows:



“The Secretary of the Navy takes great pleasure in presenting the Navy Unit Commendation to U.S. Central Command set forth in the following: for outstanding performance in action against terrorist forces from October 19, 2023 to May 30, 2024. The personnel of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and its operational forces combatted highly kinetic and asymmetric threats regional stability,” the citation reads.



“They protected vital global commerce through two strategic maritime chokepoints, defended key allies and partners, deterred aggression, and forged partnerships founded in trust and unity of effort against violations of international law,” it continued. “They provided a crucial naval presence in the region at a pivotal moment in history.”



While deployed Kanawha safely executed, without incident, 111 at-sea replenishments, delivering more than 30 million gallons of marine diesel fuel and aviation fuel, along with 4,696,274 gallons of marine grade oil, transferred 3,389 critical cargo pallets, and transported five personnel while supporting 14 U.S. Navy ships and 12 allied ships from six countries.



“For the crew of USNS Kanawha, receiving the Navy Unit Commendation is a profound honor that recognizes their hard work, dedication, and the sacrifices they have made,” according to Canseco. “Spending months away from family, friends, and loved ones, they have endured long hours and challenging conditions to ensure mission success in a contested environment. This award is not just a symbol of their excellence in service, but also a tribute to the personal sacrifices they have made to support the fleet and protect vital maritime routes.”



USNS Kanawha was forward deployed for 264 days and traveled 55,539 nautical miles.

“While the time away is never easy, this recognition reinforces their commitment to duty and the proud legacy of Military Sealift Command in answering the nation’s call,” Canseco stated.



In addition to the NUC, specific crewmembers received individual awards for outstanding performance during the deployment.



The following Kanawha CIVMARs were awarded the Navy Civilian Service Commendation Medal, which is an award presented to civilian government employees who go above and beyond in their work: First Officer Anthony J. Canseco, Operations Chief Nicholas Petrone, Chief Engineer Able C. Reyes, 1st Engineer Alexander Bacalso, Cargo Engineer Hesham Mohamed and Deck Machinist Gerardo B. Gonzales.



“The crew is excited to be recognized today and the morale of the crew is really high too,” said Third Mate Alexander Robinson, one of the Kanawha CIVMARs recognized during the ceremony. “We were deployed on a short notice to for a difficult deployment and it was nice to have USNS Kanawha credited just as USNS Supply recently was.”



In addition, multiple Kanawha CIVMARs were presented the Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal for outstanding performance during the deployment.



Ship Bosun Theo Niang, Cargo Bosun Heberito Santos, Able Seaman Previn R. Byrd Jr, Able Seaman William R. Stephens, Third Officer Alexander Robinson, Bosun David Generette, Able Seaman Atiya Wooden, Chief Electrician Randy A. Rosero and Engine Utilityman Ardrian T. Lincoln were awarded Navy Civilian Achievement Medals.



The Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal is awarded to Department of the Navy and U.S. Marine Corps civilians who, while serving in a capacity within the Navy or Marine Corps, are to be recognized for sustained performance or specific achievement of a superlative nature at the equivalent level of the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal awarded to military personnel.



Canseco offered some advice for CIVMARs who will be sailing in a contested environment.



“For CIVMARs deployed to a contested environment, preparation and adaptability are key,” Canseco said. “Stay informed on the latest threat assessments and operational procedures and always follow security protocols to ensure both personal safety and mission success.”



“Trust in your training, your shipmates, and the expertise of the Navy and MSC leadership to navigate challenges effectively. Mental resilience is just as important as physical readiness—remain focused, stay vigilant, and lean on the camaraderie of your crew. Above all, remember that your role is critical to sustaining naval operations,” he added.



Kanawha is part of MSC’s Combat Logistics Force (CLF) who are the supply lines to U.S. Navy ships at-sea. These ships provide virtually everything that Navy ships require to remain on station at sea including fuel, food, fleet ordnance, dry cargo, spare parts, mail and other supplies. CLF ships enable the Navy fleet to remain at sea and combat ready for extended periods.