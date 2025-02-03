Corps of Engineers Begins Phase 2 of Debris Removal in Los Angeles Wildfire Recovery

LOS ANGELES – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has officially begun Phase 2 of wildfire debris removal in Los Angeles County, marking a critical step in the region’s recovery efforts. The first sites to undergo clearing are two schools in the Pasadena Unified School District, where crews will remove hazardous debris to ensure a safe path forward for rebuilding.

The Army Corps of Engineers is leading this effort in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and in coordination with state and local partners. The work involves clearing fire-damaged properties of hazardous ash and debris while adhering to strict environmental and safety protocols.

FEMA Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton emphasized the importance of this phase: “Debris removal is a critical step toward rebuilding these communities. FEMA remains committed to supporting local communities in their recovery every step of the way.”

The Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles Wildfires Recovery Field Office Commander, Col. Eric Swenson, underscored the Corps’ commitment to the mission: “Beginning Phase 2 means we’re making tangible progress toward recovery. Our teams are working with urgency and care to remove hazardous debris while ensuring the safety of the community, workers, and the environment.”

Both parts of the two-part debris removal process are happening concurrently, with the Army Corps of Engineers moving in to begin Phase 2 removals as soon as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finishes its Phase 1 clean-up of household hazardous materials. For properties the EPA deems unsafe to enter, they mark them “deferred” and pass them to USACE who will conduct “make safer” operations followed by Phase I and then Phase 2 debris removal. For more details on the process, please visit Debris Removal – LA County Recovers.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Supervisor Kathryn Barger, emphasized the shared commitment to recovery: “This is a welcome milestone. It shows that we are working together on an accelerated timetable to restore our facilities and communities as swiftly and safely as possible. We need to keep this momentum going so that residents can tangibly see, hear, and feel rebuilding progress is underway.”

Pasadena Unified School District Superintendent Elizabeth Blanco, Ed.D., expressed appreciation for the effort: “The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. This debris removal effort will allow us to begin the recovery process with confidence, and we are grateful for the support from USACE, FEMA, and our local partners.”

Loma Alta and Edison are the sites where Phase 2 debris removal is underway. These PUSD facilities are used as charter schools.

U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS – Los Angeles Recovery Field Office

Los Angeles, CA

Phase 2 debris removal operations will expand in the coming weeks to include residential properties slated for clearing across Los Angeles County. To provide media access to this critical recovery mission, the Corps of Engineers will host a media availability once operations are in full swing. Interested media should email socalwildfires@usace.army.mil to be added to the distribution list for event details.

B-roll footage and high-resolutions photos of debris removal operations from the first Phase 2 debris removal sites are available for media use at the following link: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/951185/us-army-corps-engineers-usace-arrives-begin-phase-2-personal-property-debris-removal-ppdr.

