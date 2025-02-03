10th Civil Support Team called to support Governor’s Inauguration

In one of the most anticipated events of the year, lawmakers from across the state gathered to celebrate the newly elected members of state government. To ensure the safety of all attendees and their families, the 10th Civil Support Team (CST) partnered with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) Bomb Squad to support the Washington State Governor’s Inauguration and Ball at the state Capitol in Olympia, Washington, on January 15, 2025.



Eight personnel from the 10th CST’s operations, communication, command, decontamination, and survey sections provided critical support during the festivities.



“We set up air monitoring equipment around the perimeter of the Capitol building, established a real-time data feed to our command post for early warning detection, and formed joint hazard assessment teams with State Patrol,” said Staff Sgt. Kevin Propes, survey team chief for the 10th CST.



The 10th CST conducted area monitoring, pre-event sweeps, and provided a hazardous materials response team. Their efforts enhanced the State Patrol’s monitoring capabilities, ensuring the safety of the governor and honored guests throughout the event. The WSP Bomb Squad and CST conducted vehicle inspections, event tent screenings, and security sweeps of the legislative building before and during the inauguration and ball. The CST also took the opportunity to share best practices with the Bomb Squad on their new Team Awareness Kits (TAK).



“My favorite part of the event was being embedded with EOD and K9 officers,” said Propes. “Our security sweeps covered large areas and began long before guests arrived. We spent hours alongside our K9 partners, learning a lot about the handlers and the dogs’ personalities.”



The 10th CST is routinely called to support the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. However, thanks to its strong partnership with the State Patrol, the team was able to provide security for the governor’s event closer to home.



“The 10th CST has a great relationship with WSP SWAT and EOD. We train together as much as our schedules allow and regularly support WSP during events like the Governor’s Ball,” said Propes. “It’s an honor to work alongside our state and federal partners to help ensure the safety of our residents.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2025 Date Posted: 02.07.2025 17:59 Story ID: 490372 Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Civil Support Team called to support Governor’s Inauguration, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.