USACE and community partners celebrate completion of Cadiz Playground Accessibility Project

Jeff Hunter, director of Cadiz-Trigg County Parks and Recreation (center), cuts the ribbon to officially open the newly installed accessible playground at Cadiz Recreation Area on Feb. 7, 2025. Joining him are leaders and representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the City of Cadiz, Cadiz-Trigg County Parks and Recreation, Cadiz-Trigg County Tourism, and the Cadiz Rotary Club—partners who made this community-enhancing project possible. (USACE Photo by Michael Davis)

CADIZ, Ky. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, in partnership with Cadiz-Trigg County Parks and Recreation and other local organizations, recently celebrated the completion of the Cadiz Playground and Accessibility Project at the Cadiz Recreation Area at Lake Barkley with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 7, 2025.



This initiative was made possible through a Handshake Challenge Partnership and a significant contribution from Cadiz-Trigg County Parks and Recreation, reinforcing the community’s commitment to accessible and inclusive recreation.



The Handshake Partnership program provides special funding for collaborative projects that improve public spaces on USACE-managed lands. The Lake Barkley team successfully applied for and received $25,000 in federal Handshake funding, which was used for sidewalk repairs, removal of outdated equipment, site preparation, and the installation of a new playground. The total value of this portion of the project is approximately $203,000, with $162,000 contributed by non-federal partners.



“Cadiz Recreation Area is an important gathering space for the local community, and this project ensures the playground is accessible to children of all abilities,” said Kayl Kite, Lake Barkley resource manager. “The City of Cadiz and its partners have always taken a vested interest in the park, and we’re proud to collaborate with them to make these improvements.”



In addition to the Handshake Partnership, Cadiz-Trigg County Parks and Recreation secured a $75,000 grant from the Kentucky Waste Tire Trust Fund to install a poured-in-place rubber surface under the playground, creating a safer and more inclusive play environment.



Now completed, the new playground is one of the most accessible in Trigg County, offering a wheelchair-friendly surface and inclusive play features. Unlike school playgrounds that are limited to students during school hours, this playground is open year-round for all families to enjoy.



“This is truly a community effort,” said Kite. “With contributions from the City of Cadiz, Cadiz-Trigg County Parks and Recreation, Cadiz-Trigg County Tourism, and the Cadiz Rotary Club, this project demonstrates how partnerships can enhance public spaces and provide lasting benefits for families.”



