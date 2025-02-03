OC-ALC honors excellence at 2024 Annual Awards Ceremony

Photo By Ashley San Miguel | Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, along with...... read more read more Photo By Ashley San Miguel | Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, along with Jeremy Ross, AFGE Local 916 president, present the Civilian of the Year (CAT 2B) Award to Dennis Dunigan, 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group mechanic, Jan. 16, 2024, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The OC-ALC Annual Awards ceremony, which was sports-themed, serves as a tribute to excellence, recognizing and celebrating the top performers and teams whose dedication and achievements have driven mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ashley San Miguel) see less | View Image Page

The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex celebrated its top performers during the 2024 Annual Awards Ceremony held here, Jan. 16, recognizing outstanding individuals and teams for their achievements.



The OC-ALC Annual Awards Ceremony, which was sports-themed, serves as a tribute to excellence, recognizing and celebrating the top performers and teams whose dedication and achievements have driven mission success. Everyone represented their favorite sports team in the spirit of competition to celebrate the nominees.



“You are the best of the best from the largest aerospace industrial complex on the planet, supporting the greatest Air Force in history,” said Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, OC-ALC commander. “I’m incredibly proud of this team. Congratulations to all nominees and winners, because you brought your A-game!”



This year, OC-ALC leaders reviewed 379 award packages, recognizing 72 quarterly award winners, 75 Commanders’ Excellence in Action award recipients, and 50 Year of the First Line Supervisor awardees.



The OC-ALC was also recognized as the top depot in the Air Force and received the Maintenance Effectiveness Award for its third consecutive year. The award is presented annually to the unit that most successfully managed resources to provide safe and serviceable equipment for sustained use in peacetime and wartime.



“Teamwork is the foundation of success at the OC-ALC,” said Master Sgt. John Netzel, OC-ALC first sergeant. “None of the nominees or award recipients achieved greatness alone; it’s a culmination of team effort and mutual support.”



The ceremony not only highlighted individual and team successes but also reinforced the importance of community, family, and teamwork in achieving mission excellence.



2024 OC-ALC Annual Award winners:



Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Gerad Calaman, 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group aerospace propulsion journeyman



Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Staff Sgt. James Humphrey, OC-ALC commander’s executive assistant



Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Master Sgt. Gregory Schneider, 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group support section chief



Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Crispin Cory, OC-ALC logistics career broadening officer



Field Grade Officer of the Year: Lt. Col. Eric Peele, 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group deputy commander



Civilian of the Year (CAT 1A): Jeremy Murray, 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group industrial engineering technician



Civilian of the Year (CAT 1B): Kaily Anderson, 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group mechanic



Civilian of the Year (CAT 2A): Jessie Babb, 76th Commodities Maintenance Group industrial engineering technician



Civilian of the Year (CAT 2B): Dennis Dunigan, 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group mechanic



Civilian of the Year (CAT 3): Amber Pettit, 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group lead management analyst



Civilian of the Year (CAT 4): Danny Reedy, 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group aircraft production supervisor



Civilian of the Year (CAT 5): Eric Miller, 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group squadron director



Civilian of the Year (CAT 6): Austin Frieling, 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group aerospace propulsion journeyman



Team of the Year (CAT 7): The 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group, E-3 Post Dock Team:



Jeremy Ramirez (Supervisor)

Robert Moody (Lead)

Lloyd Braden (Lead)

Todd Wilcoxson (Lead)

Robert Bryant

Cody Hines

Jeffrey Nash

Joshua Outly

Guy Perry

Emanual Regalado

Aaron Swinford

Michael Williams

Eddie Sonier

Les Brown

Steve Wood

Non-Production Team of the Year (CAT 8): The 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group, Machining & Non-destructive Inspections Process Engineering Team:



Anthony McWater (Lead)

James Ammons

Kaleigh Anderson

John Caswell

Cory Johnson

Michael Makowicz

Octavio Mejia

Tristen Portis

Preston Stinnett

Tyler Tidmore

Devon Wiseman

Team Spirit Award: The 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group