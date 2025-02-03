OC-ALC honors excellence at 2024 Annual Awards Ceremony

The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex celebrated its top performers during the 2024 Annual Awards Ceremony held here, Jan. 16, recognizing outstanding individuals and teams for their achievements.
The OC-ALC Annual Awards Ceremony, which was sports-themed, serves as a tribute to excellence, recognizing and celebrating the top performers and teams whose dedication and achievements have driven mission success. Everyone represented their favorite sports team in the spirit of competition to celebrate the nominees.
“You are the best of the best from the largest aerospace industrial complex on the planet, supporting the greatest Air Force in history,” said Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, OC-ALC commander. “I’m incredibly proud of this team. Congratulations to all nominees and winners, because you brought your A-game!”
This year, OC-ALC leaders reviewed 379 award packages, recognizing 72 quarterly award winners, 75 Commanders’ Excellence in Action award recipients, and 50 Year of the First Line Supervisor awardees.
The OC-ALC was also recognized as the top depot in the Air Force and received the Maintenance Effectiveness Award for its third consecutive year. The award is presented annually to the unit that most successfully managed resources to provide safe and serviceable equipment for sustained use in peacetime and wartime.
“Teamwork is the foundation of success at the OC-ALC,” said Master Sgt. John Netzel, OC-ALC first sergeant. “None of the nominees or award recipients achieved greatness alone; it’s a culmination of team effort and mutual support.”
The ceremony not only highlighted individual and team successes but also reinforced the importance of community, family, and teamwork in achieving mission excellence.
2024 OC-ALC Annual Award winners:
Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Gerad Calaman, 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group aerospace propulsion journeyman
Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Staff Sgt. James Humphrey, OC-ALC commander’s executive assistant
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Master Sgt. Gregory Schneider, 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group support section chief
Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Crispin Cory, OC-ALC logistics career broadening officer
Field Grade Officer of the Year: Lt. Col. Eric Peele, 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group deputy commander
Civilian of the Year (CAT 1A): Jeremy Murray, 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group industrial engineering technician
Civilian of the Year (CAT 1B): Kaily Anderson, 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group mechanic
Civilian of the Year (CAT 2A): Jessie Babb, 76th Commodities Maintenance Group industrial engineering technician
Civilian of the Year (CAT 2B): Dennis Dunigan, 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group mechanic
Civilian of the Year (CAT 3): Amber Pettit, 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group lead management analyst
Civilian of the Year (CAT 4): Danny Reedy, 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group aircraft production supervisor
Civilian of the Year (CAT 5): Eric Miller, 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group squadron director
Civilian of the Year (CAT 6): Austin Frieling, 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group aerospace propulsion journeyman
Team of the Year (CAT 7): The 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group, E-3 Post Dock Team:
Jeremy Ramirez (Supervisor)
Robert Moody (Lead)
Lloyd Braden (Lead)
Todd Wilcoxson (Lead)
Robert Bryant
Cody Hines
Jeffrey Nash
Joshua Outly
Guy Perry
Emanual Regalado
Aaron Swinford
Michael Williams
Eddie Sonier
Les Brown
Steve Wood
Non-Production Team of the Year (CAT 8): The 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group, Machining & Non-destructive Inspections Process Engineering Team:
Anthony McWater (Lead)
James Ammons
Kaleigh Anderson
John Caswell
Cory Johnson
Michael Makowicz
Octavio Mejia
Tristen Portis
Preston Stinnett
Tyler Tidmore
Devon Wiseman
Team Spirit Award: The 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group
