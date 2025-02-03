New fire training facility strengthens military & civilian readiness

Courtesy Photo | Chief Daryl D. Cook, 145th Airlift Wing installation fire chief, left, and Charles B....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chief Daryl D. Cook, 145th Airlift Wing installation fire chief, left, and Charles B. Loveday, Air National Guard command fire chief, right, present Brian Taylor, North Carolina State Fire Marshal, middle, with a plaque in recognition of a longstanding partnership with the 145th Airlift Wing at the Mid-Winter Fire Chiefs Conference banquet at the Embassy Suites in Concord, N.C., Jan. 31, 2025. The North Carolina Air National Guard and North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal entered into partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding to build a state emergency training facility. (Courtesy photo by Shane Palmer) see less | View Image Page

CONCORD, N.C. – The Air National Guard (ANG) command fire chief presented a plaque to the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal (NCOSFM) in recognition of a longstanding partnership with the 145th Airlift Wing (145 AW) at the Mid-Winter Fire Chiefs Conference banquet at the Embassy Suites in Concord, N.C., Jan. 31, 2025. This collaboration has been instrumental in advancing firefighter training efforts and enhancing emergency response capabilities.



North Carolina State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor accepted the plaque on behalf of the NCOSFM.



“I am very thankful for the recognition and partnership with Chief Cook and the NCANG,” said Taylor. “Without this partnership, we would not be able to prepare our firefighters and emergency responders for disaster readiness.”



Established in 2017 through a Memorandum of Understanding, the partnership was made to develop a state emergency training center with a $55.8 million investment from the NCOSFM. The facility, located at the Stanly County regional training site, features advanced training simulators.



According to Chief Daryl D. Cook, 145 AW installation fire chief, Taylor played a pivotal role in facilitating and coordinating the partnership. Chief Taylor’s contributions were instrumental in the project's success as he tirelessly navigated the halls of the legislature to secure funding and oversaw the project’s development from inception to completion.



“This partnership has been crucial in ensuring firefighters receive the most effective and up-to-date training,” said Chief Charles B. Loveday, ANG command fire chief. “By incorporating dual-fuel training capabilities, we are better preparing personnel for real-world emergencies.”



The training center will offer unique capabilities, including the use of both propane and jet fuel in training scenarios. The facility will house an aircraft rescue fire fighting (ARFF) simulator, a water rescue simulator, and a structural fire trainer, all of which will be critical for hands-on instruction. The initiative aims to reduce training costs while enhancing the skills and allowing both state and military firefighters to get certification training and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) part 139 training, which is a requirement for firefighters assigned to civilian airports.



“In Charlotte, we have had an ARFF since 1993; it is antiquated and does not do everything we need to train our people,” explained Cook. “Luckily the state has provided the funds to make this happen, as it is crucial in ensuring firefighters receive the most effective and up-to-date training.”



The collaboration between the agencies has been ongoing since 2012, playing a key role in firefighter training and certification efforts. The new training facility is expected to be operational by March 2025, further strengthening firefighting readiness throughout the region.



The new training facility will be open to military firefighters nationwide, not just those in North Carolina. Whether serving in the National Guard, active duty, or the reserves, all military firefighters will have access to state-of-the-art training opportunities unavailable at any other base in the country.