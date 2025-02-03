107 Attack Wing’s Medical Group swears in new Commander

NIAGARA FALLS N.Y.- Lt. Col. Rhonda M. Ellison, a Calera, Alabama resident, was sworn in as the 107th Attack Wing’s newest Medical Group commander, on January 11, 2025.



She replaced Commander Col. Jan Carlson. The ceremony was presided over by Wing Commander Col. Andrew J. Carlson and attended by both wing members and friends and family members via live stream.



Ellison transferred to the 107th from the Tennessee Air National Guard’s 118th Wing in Nashville, where she served as the group Public Health Officer. She will fulfill the role as a Drill Status Guardsman, attending as directed for regularly scheduled drills and additional training days.

As a civilian she is co-owner of the Calera Animal Hospital in her hometown of Calera.



In her role there, she was responsible for hearing conservation, deployment health, occupational health, community health, health epidemiology, budgeting, preventative medicine, and force health management.



Prior to becoming a commission officer in the Air Force in August of 2006, Ellison served in the Army and Army Reserve from 1988 to 2001.



She started her Army career served as a switchboard operator at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. She also served as Administrative Non-Commissioned Officer with the 228th Army Reserves Force School in Montgomery, Alabama, and Training Instructor with 5th Battalion, 100th Institutional Training Division in Jackson, Mississippi.



During this time, she also earned her Bachelor of Science from Kentucky Wesley in 1994, and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) from Tuskegee Veterinary School in 1998.



Her last assignment before transitioning to the Air Force was as a Veterinarian with the Tuskegee Veterinary Corps in Tuskegee Alabama from 2001-2002.



The Veterinary Corps did not have a veterinary unit within a reasonable distance, so a client recommended their unit, 117th Air Refueling Wing out of Birmingham. A veterinarian qualifies for the Public Health Officer position because of their knowledge gained in school and practice, according to Ellison.



Ellison said she sought the position at the 107th Attack Wing because it is similar to the 118th Wing she formerly served in.



Both wings fly the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft, Ellison explained.



Ellison said she wants the group to expand training for the Airmen of the 107th Medical Group, as well as building comradery and improving communication within the group and with Airmen across the wing.

“I want to help the next generation of Airmen become the best of themselves,” she said.



As far as Commander Jan Carlson, she said she will be transitioning to Joint Force Headquarters to assist the office of the NYANG State Air Surgeon, and then retiring after 20 years of service to the Air Force and the NYANG.



Carlson encouraged Airmen assigned to the Medical Group to continue their professional growth, be receptive to feedback and always foster a positive and supportive unit climate.



She is also expressed her optimism for the Medical Groups future, with little doubt Ellison will continue the groups upward trajectory.



“Thank you for the opportunity to lead the 107th Medical Group, I have been honored and humbled to have been your commander,” she said. “The 107th Medical Group is a world class team.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2025 Date Posted: 02.07.2025 12:28 Story ID: 490339 Location: NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, US Hometown: CALERA, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 107 Attack Wing’s Medical Group swears in new Commander, by CPT Jason Carr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.