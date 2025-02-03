Medal of Honor recipient shielded the wounded from harm

Photo By Henry Villarama | President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor for former U.S. Army Pfc. Charles R....... read more read more Photo By Henry Villarama | President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor for former U.S. Army Pfc. Charles R. Johnson to his sister, Juanita P. Mendez, during a Medal of Honor Ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025. Johnson – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House today – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of valor while saving the lives of ten comrades during the Korean War at Outpost Harry, June 11-12, 1953, while serving as a Browning automatic rifleman with Company B, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — In the halls of Arlington High School in eastern New York sits a bronze statue depicting a Soldier rescuing an alumnus of the school, Pat Don Dingee.



The Soldier, another Arlington graduate, Pfc. Charles Johnson, deployed to Vietnam more than 50 years ago. He never returned.



The statue shows Johnson pulling Dingee’s outstretched body to safety. On June 11, 1953, large numbers of Chinese troops attacked and wounded Johnson and his unit at Outpost Harry, South Korea.



For his actions over two days in 1953 where he sacrificed his life defending injured troops, Johnson received the Medal of Honor. Johnson’s actions saved the lives of as many as 10 U.S. Soldiers



Johnson’s sister, Juanita Mendez, accepted the award from President Joe Biden on her brother’s behalf during a ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3. The Pentagon subsequently inducted Johnson into its Hall of Heroes, the following day.



“It's just so great to hear his story being told to the broader nation at large and hopefully inspire everyone the way it's inspired us in the family over all these years,” said Johnson’s nephew, Trey Mendez.



During the battle, despite suffering wounds from artillery fire and a grenade, Johnson quickly treated his fellow injured amid direct enemy fire. He pulled the bodies of wounded Soldiers to safety while engaging the enemy in combat.



Johnson, a rifleman, risked himself again to search for weapons and ammunition.



Johnson then stepped out of the second bunker facing the barrage of enemy bullets and put his body between the injured and the enemy. Johnson promised he’d hold the enemy off as long as he could. He stood his ground and engaged the hostiles until he suffered a mortal wound.



Johnson’s sister, Geraldine, urged him to join the Army Band when the service drafted him into the Vietnam War in 1952. But Johnson resisted, saying if other Soldiers had to fight, he should too.