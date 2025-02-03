Planting the SEED: Growing connections between U.S., Japanese students

Misawa Air Base hosted a Student Educational Exchange and Dialogue (SEED) project, a collaborative initiative between Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), at Edgren Middle-High School, Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 1-2, 2025.



The two-day event brought American and Japanese middle and high school students together for a series of educational and cultural activities, fostering a mutual understanding and strengthening international ties. Participants engaged in interactive sessions designed to overcome cultural and language barriers.



"The SEED program facilitates cultural and educational exchange between DoDEA students and Japanese students by providing them with opportunities to interact in various contexts,” said William Kay, Edgren Middle High School Japanese language teacher. “Examples of this include structured activities, group projects requiring collaboration, and break periods where students can engage in sports together."



The main event was a group project where students collaborated with each other to create original souvenirs, services or experiences using local resources to attract tourists to Iwakuni, Japan. This activity fostered teamwork, creativity and the sharing of ideas. The students later presented their concepts, showcasing their ability to work together across cultural differences.



"The SEED project represents a powerful investment in the future of our communities, bringing together young minds from the U.S. and Japan to explore, create and innovate," said Kandyss Horton, Edgren and Sollars School school liaison officer. "With its expansion to every installation in mainland Japan and Okinawa, we are witnessing a new generation of leaders emerge, equipped with the skills and passion to shape a brighter tomorrow.



“As we continue to evolve and adapt the program, one constant remains: our commitment to empowering students to generate bold ideas and solutions that will improve our collective future."



These exchanges help participants develop a deeper appreciation of each other’s cultures, reinforcing the relationship between both nations at local and national levels.



"The SEED program is a vibrant example of cultural exchange and educational collaboration in action, bringing together local Japanese students and DoDEA students for a transformative experience," Horton said. "Through lively conversations, collaborative projects, and heartfelt connections, these young ambassadors are not only forming lasting friendships, but also gaining a deeper understanding of each other's unique perspectives and experiences, ultimately enriching their lives and broadening their horizons."



The success of the SEED project at Misawa Air Base underscores the importance of cultural and educational exchanges in strengthening international relationships. By engaging with the local community, these programs create meaningful opportunities for students to learn, collaborate and form lasting connections, reinforcing the enduring partnership between Japan and the U.S.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2025 Date Posted: 02.07.2025 01:38 Story ID: 490314 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Planting the SEED: Growing connections between U.S., Japanese students, by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.